2013年 9月 11日

Frankfurt Auto Show

<p>The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>A Subaru WRX car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Subaru WRX car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Citroen hybrid technology vehicle chasis and engine are seen during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Citroen hybrid technology vehicle chasis and engine are seen during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Peugeot Onyx concept car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Peugeot Onyx concept car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A combination photo of various car wheels displayed at exhibition stands during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Staff</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A combination photo of various car wheels displayed at exhibition stands during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A model poses next to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A model poses next to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>A Ferrari 458 Speciale car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Ferrari 458 Speciale car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>The stand of Porsche is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The stand of Porsche is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Skoda Rapid is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Skoda Rapid is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>The inside of a VIP luxury business van modifyed by Klassen VIP Car Design Technology company is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The inside of a VIP luxury business van modifyed by Klassen VIP Car Design Technology company is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A Range Rover vehicle cut into halves is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Range Rover vehicle cut into halves is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>The stand of Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The stand of Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A visitor takes pictures of an Audi 1.6 diesel engine during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A visitor takes pictures of an Audi 1.6 diesel engine during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A Volkswagen Beetle GSR is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Volkswagen Beetle GSR is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A vintage Volvo coupe is seen inside the company's VIP lounge during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A vintage Volvo coupe is seen inside the company's VIP lounge during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A model poses beside a Hyundai Equus car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A model poses beside a Hyundai Equus car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A model is reflected in a mirror as she stands by a Ducati motorcycle during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A model is reflected in a mirror as she stands by a Ducati motorcycle during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Visitors discuss details of Audi cars during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Visitors discuss details of Audi cars during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A charging socket is pictured on Fiat 500 E car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A charging socket is pictured on Fiat 500 E car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>An Audi A3 e-tron is pictured plugged to a charging station during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

An Audi A3 e-tron is pictured plugged to a charging station during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini speaks next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse (R) during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini speaks next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse (R) during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Martin Smith, Executive Design Director Ford Europe, stands next to Ford S-Max concept car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Martin Smith, Executive Design Director Ford Europe, stands next to Ford S-Max concept car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>General view of the Mercedes Benz exbition area during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

General view of the Mercedes Benz exbition area during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>The new Audi Sport Quattro concept car is presented during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The new Audi Sport Quattro concept car is presented during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>A Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 vehicle is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 vehicle is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A Takata interactive steering wheel is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Takata interactive steering wheel is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A Tesla model S car with an electric vehicle charging station is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Tesla model S car with an electric vehicle charging station is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A Fiat Abarth 595 Tribute car is polished by a worker during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A Fiat Abarth 595 Tribute car is polished by a worker during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Two men pull a curtain aside to get a view of Volkswagen's new e-Golf vehicle, during preparation for the International auto show IAA in Frankfurt, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Two men pull a curtain aside to get a view of Volkswagen's new e-Golf vehicle, during preparation for the International auto show IAA in Frankfurt, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

