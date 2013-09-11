Remembering 9/11
Carrie Bergonia looks over the name of her fiance, firefighter Joseph Ogren, during ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2013 REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
Roses are placed on the inscribed name of Peter Kellerman next to an image of Shai Levinhar along the North Pool during 9/11 Memorial ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman rides her bicycle past the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Relatives and friends visit the South Tower Memorial of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) holds a U.S. flag during a remembrance of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 11, 2013. Bagpipes, bells and a reading of the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field marked the 12th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman touches a carnation left on a name inscribed into the North Pool during 9/11 Memorial ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
(L-R) President Barack Obama, Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey attend remembrance ceremonies for 9/11 at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington September 11, 2013. The large flag in background marks the point of impact where a jetliner crashed into the Pentagon 12 years ago today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman pauses along the edge of the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
People gather around the South Tower pool during memorial ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool
A note is left on the name of a victim etched in the wall at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
A trader adjusts his U.S. flag themed tie as he prepares to work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Barack Obama wipes his brow in the heat alongside Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey (R) as they participate in an event on the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon near Washington, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mija Quigley of Princeton Junction, New Jersey embraces the name of her son Patrick Quigley who died in the 9/11 attack during a ceremony marking the 12th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013 REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
Two people with shirts commemorating New York City Fire Department firefighter Frankie Esposito sit at the South reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stan Honda/Pool
A man walks with a U.S. flag before a moment of silence honoring the victims of the September11 attacks outside the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2013. Americans marked the 12th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with solemn ceremonies and pledges not to forget the nearly 3,000 killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, in 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A U.S. sailor sits in the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial before remembrance ceremonies in Washington September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A picture of New York City firefighter James Crawford, one of the thousands of people who died of the attacks of September 11, 2001, is seen at the 9/11 Memorial ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013 REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
Judy DelValle, stepmother of firefighter Manuel DelValle, holds an etching of her stepson's name at the 9/11 Memorial before ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
Wakiley Ramen Chowdhury, of Chantilly, Virginia, makes a rubbing of his niece's name, Shakila Yasmin, at the edge of the North Pool at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
John Cirmia, the brother-in-law of DebraAnn DiMartino, clutches her image ahead of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kayla Fallon, daughter of William Fallon who perished in Tower One when she was 8 years, old reacts when she visits the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
People begin to arrive for remembrance ceremonies at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington September 11, 2013, on the 12th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Yukihiro Yoshida from Nagoya, Japan, tries to imitate a skyscraper in front of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Lower Manhattan skyline from Brooklyn borough of New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple photographs themselves with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background and the Tribute in Light illuminating the Lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 12-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Tribute in Light is illuminated next to the Statue of Liberty (C) and One World Trade Center (L) during events marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Police officers plant some of the 3000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A girl plants some of the 3000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A rose and a note is left in an inscribed name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero, the site of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman reflects (C) while standing at the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero, the site of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York September 10, 2013. Wednesday marks the 12th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The annual Tribute in Light is tested in New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A man touches the wall at the 9-11 Empty Sky memorial across from New York's One World Trade Center at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A man photographs New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A couple look out at New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A visitor walks past roses at the 9/11 Memorial in New York September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Visitors prostrate themselves in prayer at the 9/11 Memorial in New York September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman places her hand on names at the north pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A couple stands at the south pool of the 9/11 Memorial in New York September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People sit on a pier across from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A reflection of One World Trade Center can be seen as a visitor takes a photo through the glass of The National September 11 Museum, while touring the Memorial at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A message is seen on the bottom of the "Cross", intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center that was destroyed on September 11, 2001, displayed in The National September 11 Memorial and Museum, under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The "Cross"(L), intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center and a fragment of a trident column (C) that formed the exterior structure of the World Trade Center buildings, destroyed on September 11, 2001, are displayed in The National September 11 Memorial and Museum, under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Construction continues around the last column of steel removed from the World Trade Center site in 2002, inside the The National September 11 Memorial and Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Two steel "tridents" (L) recovered from the World Trade Center site after September 11, 2001, stand in the entry pavilion area of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A girl plays in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
