Warhol's art
"Lemon Marilyn" by artist Andy Warhol is displayed at Christie's auction house in London March 19, 2007. Rmore
"Lemon Marilyn" by artist Andy Warhol is displayed at Christie's auction house in London March 19, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A woman stands next to silkscreen prints of Britain's Queen Elizabeth by Andy Warhol during a press view atmore
A woman stands next to silkscreen prints of Britain's Queen Elizabeth by Andy Warhol during a press view at the National Portrait Gallery in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Artist Andy Warhol's 'Campbell's Chicken with Rice Soup' (C, front), an aluminium can with paper decal, ca.more
Artist Andy Warhol's 'Campbell's Chicken with Rice Soup' (C, front), an aluminium can with paper decal, ca. 1964 (estimate is $50,000 to 70,000), on the wall 'Campbell's Tomato Soup' (L), a screen print on t-shirt, ca 1981 (estimate is $12,000 to 15,000) and 'Self-Portrait with Fright Wig' (C), a screen print on t-shirt, ca. 1986 (estimate is $15,000-20,000) are seen on display at Christie's in New York City February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A visitor walks past Mao paintings by Andy Warhol, which is part of Warhol's series of the late Chinese leamore
A visitor walks past Mao paintings by Andy Warhol, which is part of Warhol's series of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during Christie's 2008 Spring Sales May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Silkscreens by artist Andy Warhol including 'Perrier' (L), ca. 1983, (estimate is $30,000 to 40,000) are semore
Silkscreens by artist Andy Warhol including 'Perrier' (L), ca. 1983, (estimate is $30,000 to 40,000) are seen on display at Christie's in New York City February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A guest takes a photo of copies of one-dollar notes by U.S. artist Andy Warhol displayed at Sotheby's Hong more
A guest takes a photo of copies of one-dollar notes by U.S. artist Andy Warhol displayed at Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman looks at an artwork by Andy Warhol during the media preview of an exhibition on his works in Singapmore
A woman looks at an artwork by Andy Warhol during the media preview of an exhibition on his works in Singapore March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Employees of Sotheby's auctioneers adjust an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of German-born bmore
Employees of Sotheby's auctioneers adjust an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of German-born business man Gunter Sachs (1932-2011) from 1972 by late U.S. artist Andy Warhol (1928-1987) before an auction preview in Zurich April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A drawing titled "In the bottom of my garden" in a bound book of photo-lithographs with hand coloring by U.more
A drawing titled "In the bottom of my garden" in a bound book of photo-lithographs with hand coloring by U.S. artist Andy Warhol is displayed at Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The shadow of a gallery employee is cast on the wall as she poses by Andy Warhol's self-portrait "The Shadomore
The shadow of a gallery employee is cast on the wall as she poses by Andy Warhol's self-portrait "The Shadow", part of the portfolio "Myths" (1981) at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Gallery employee Maddy Adeane poses with Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century" (19more
Gallery employee Maddy Adeane poses with Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century" (1980) at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Employees pose for photographers with the 1963 "Silver Liz" portrait of actress Elizabeth Taylor by late armore
Employees pose for photographers with the 1963 "Silver Liz" portrait of actress Elizabeth Taylor by late artist Andy Warhol, unseen in over 20 years, at Christie's auction house in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A polaroid self-portrait by U.S. artist Andy Warhol, stamped with his name, is displayed at Sotheby's Hong more
A polaroid self-portrait by U.S. artist Andy Warhol, stamped with his name, is displayed at Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Illustrations of shoes by U.S. artist Andy Warhol are displayed at Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery September 11more
Illustrations of shoes by U.S. artist Andy Warhol are displayed at Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A visitor walks past an art piece by Andy Warhol during the "Mr. America" exhibition in Bogota June 19, 200more
A visitor walks past an art piece by Andy Warhol during the "Mr. America" exhibition in Bogota June 19, 2009. Works by the U.S. artist will be on display at the exhibition until September 21. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
An employee adjusts Andy Warhol's 'After Marilyn Monroe' screenprints, which are on display at the Bonhams more
An employee adjusts Andy Warhol's 'After Marilyn Monroe' screenprints, which are on display at the Bonhams auction rooms in Bond Street in central London August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A guard stands by Andy Warhol's "Double Elvis" (L) and Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl," part of a collecmore
A guard stands by Andy Warhol's "Double Elvis" (L) and Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl," part of a collection of Impressionist and Modern Art to be auctioned off May 2, at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
People walk past the painting 'Gun' from 1981 by late U.S. artist Andy Warhol (1928-1987) the Art Unlimitedmore
People walk past the painting 'Gun' from 1981 by late U.S. artist Andy Warhol (1928-1987) the Art Unlimited of the Art Basel art fair in Basel June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A gallery attendant stands in front of acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portraits of singer and actressmore
A gallery attendant stands in front of acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portraits of singer and actress Dolly Parton during the setting up of an Andy Warhol exhibition in the National Gallery Complex in Edinburgh, Scotland July 27, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir
A presenter stands beside Andy Warhol's Sixteen Jackies (L) at an exhibition hall displaying highlights fromore
A presenter stands beside Andy Warhol's Sixteen Jackies (L) at an exhibition hall displaying highlights from the New York Sales of impressionist, modern and contemporary art, ahead of Sotheby's Spring Sales in Hong Kong March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
Remembering 9/11
Memorials and tributes pay respect to the victims of the September 11 attacks.
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concept cars and vehicle reveals at the world's biggest auto show, the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.
Boy rebel makes weapons
Issa, 10 years old, works with his father in an Aleppo factory for ten hours every day building weapons for the Free Syrian Army.
L.A. County Fair
The rides, food and fun at the annual Los Angeles County Fair.
精选图集
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.