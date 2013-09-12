版本:
中国
2013年 9月 12日 星期四 23:00 BJT

The Scotland-England border

<p>The Cheviot Hills are seen looking north west towards the England-Scotland border from Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 24, 2013. Hadrian's Wall is a structure built in Roman times, marking the boundary of the Roman province of Britannia and separating it from territory to the north, much of which lies in present-day Scotland. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. Signs of ancient conflict - from centuries-old fortifications to historic battlefields - score the landscape around the English-Scottish border. But many living in the region lead lives straddling both sides, and express practical concerns about the possibility of a more formal split between the two nations in the event of a yes vote in next year's referendum on Scottish independence, which will be held on September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2013年 9月 12日 星期四

The Cheviot Hills are seen looking north west towards the England-Scotland border from Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 24, 2013. Hadrian's Wall is a structure built in Roman times, marking the boundary of the Roman province of Britannia and separating it from territory to the north, much of which lies in present-day Scotland. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. Signs of ancient conflict - from centuries-old fortifications to historic battlefields - score the landscape around the English-Scottish border. But many living in the region lead lives straddling both sides, and express practical concerns about the possibility of a more formal split between the two nations in the event of a yes vote in next year's referendum on Scottish independence, which will be held on September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A walker looks north towards Scotland in late evening sun at Hadrian's Wall near Crag Lough in Northumberland August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Kathleen Maltman serves a customer as she works at her snack van 'Welcome to The Borders' in a vehicle layby at the England - Scotland Border on the A1 road near Berwick August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Swiss tourists take photographs next to a road that marks the England - Scotland border, at a lay-by on the A1 road near Berwick August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A marker stone is seen at Carter Bar in the Scottish Borders August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A rambler walks away from Peel Crag along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A couple rest in their camper van at Carter Bar in the Scottish Borders August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>77-year-old farmer Chris Young sits in his tractor next to a wall that marks the England Scotland border, near Berwick August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Swans gather around a fishing trawler in the harbor at Berwick Upon Tweed in Northumberland August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A train crosses the Royal Border Bridge, as fishermen are seen catching salmon in the harbor mouth at Berwick Upon Tweed in Northumberland August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A man casts his rod as he fishes for salmon on the River Tweed, near Coldstream in the Scottish Borders August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Two fans watch Berwick Rangers reserves play a soccer match at their Shielfield Park stadium in Berwick, north-east England August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A couple watch a wedding celebration as they visit Gretna in south Scotland August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Chinese tourists take photos as they visit the Blacksmith's Shop wedding venue in Gretna in southern Scotland August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A couple is showered in confetti as they celebrate getting married at the Blacksmith's Shop in Gretna in southern Scotland August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>England and Scotland stickers are seen as shoppers queue in a sweet shop in Berwick Upon Tweed in Northumberland August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pub landlord, Wayne Lewins, poses for a portrait as he is reflected in glass at the bar of the Besom Inn in Coldstream in southern Scotland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>The Scottish saltire flag is seen refracted through raindrops as it flutters in the wind at the border between England and Scotland at Carter Bar September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Scottish and English flags flutter in the wind and rain at the border between England and Scotland at Carter Bar September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A design commemorating Scottish hero Robert the Bruce is seen on the gates of a meeting point for the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A boy drinks a can of Scottish soda, Irn Bru, as he and other members of the Kelso pipe band prepare to play in the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Members of the Kelso pipe band pass a branch of Bank of Scotland during the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A rider pauses during an open-air dedication of remembrance as he takes part in the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>The town of Kelso's motto Dae Richt, Fear Nocht ('Do Right, Fear Nothing'), is seen embroidered on a saddle pad during the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Kelso riders cross a ford in the River Jed during the Flodden Border Relay in Jedburgh, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A piper leads officials and riders as they arrive for an open-air service of remembrance and dedication at the Flodden Memorial in Branxton, Northern England September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Kelso riders carrying a memorial flag ride across fields near Coldstream in southern Scotland September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A man pauses for reflection during an open-air service of remembrance and dedication at the Flodden Memorial in Branxton, Northern England September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A piper leads officials and riders as they leave an open-air service of remembrance and dedication at the Flodden Memorial in Branxton, northern England September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A runner passes in front of Bamburgh castle in Northumberland, northern England August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A seal pup attempts to crawl back to the sea in front of Bamburgh castle in Northumberland, northern England August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Rain clouds are lit by the setting sun, looking south from Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in northern England August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A train is reflected in the River Tweed as it crosses the Royal Border Bridge at dusk, in Berwick-Upon-Tweed in Northumberland August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

