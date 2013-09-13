Fur for sale
Vendors trim raccoon dog fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. Themore
Vendors trim raccoon dog fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. The 100-square-metre Chongfu township, which houses over 100,000 residents in Eastern China's Zhejiang province, is known as the biggest fur designing, researching, producing and exporting centre in China. The township is the home of 1,469 fur companies, according to its government website. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province Semore
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhmore
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor is reflected in a mirror as he sits under bundles of rabbit fur inside a store at a fur market in more
A vendor is reflected in a mirror as he sits under bundles of rabbit fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (L) sprays water onto raccoon dog fur before packing them for shipment outside a store at a fur mamore
A worker (L) sprays water onto raccoon dog fur before packing them for shipment outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers put raccoon dog fur on to a wooden plank to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejmore
Workers put raccoon dog fur on to a wooden plank to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province Septemmore
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfumore
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor sleeps inside her store next to walls lined with mink fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhemore
A vendor sleeps inside her store next to walls lined with mink fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zmore
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
