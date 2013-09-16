Syrian refugees find "Friedland"
A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland Semore
A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central Germanmore
Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland Sepmore
A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German more
Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central Germanmore
Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the centramore
Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German vimore
A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Frimore
Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central Germamore
Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the more
A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German more
Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedmore
A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
