图片 | 2013年 9月 17日 星期二 02:15 BJT

Syrian refugees find "Friedland"

<p>A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland Semore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

