Inside the Swiss military
Recruits from the veterinary troops of the Swiss Army play traditional cow-bells during an official visitinmore
Recruits from the veterinary troops of the Swiss Army play traditional cow-bells during an official visiting day at a Swiss army base in Sand bei Schoehnbuehl, outside Bern September 7, 2013. Switzerland will vote on the military conscription system in a referendum on September 22 that proposes to scrap conscription and replace it with an all-volunteer army. Under Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to take part in compulsory military service between the ages of 18 and 34. Picture taken September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Family members and friends of recruits from the veterinary troops attend an official visiting day at a Swismore
Family members and friends of recruits from the veterinary troops attend an official visiting day at a Swiss army base in Sand bei Schoehnbuehl, outside Bern September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Swiss man undergoes physical tests for military conscription at a recruiting centre in Sumiswald, outsidemore
A Swiss man undergoes physical tests for military conscription at a recruiting centre in Sumiswald, outside Bern August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Swiss man arrives for tests for his military conscription at a recruiting centre in Sumiswald, outside Bemore
A Swiss man arrives for tests for his military conscription at a recruiting centre in Sumiswald, outside Bern August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Swiss man undergoes physical tests for military conscription at a recruiting centre in Sumiswald, outsidemore
A Swiss man undergoes physical tests for military conscription at a recruiting centre in Sumiswald, outside Bern August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Soldiers of the honor guard of the Swiss federal army await the arrival of Poland's President Bronislaw Kommore
Soldiers of the honor guard of the Swiss federal army await the arrival of Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski at the parliament square in Bern October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel
An aircraft of the Swiss Air Force releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force ovemore
An aircraft of the Swiss Air Force releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Military personnel watch a Swiss Air Force Eurocopter EC635 helicopter during a demonstration in Alpnach Mamore
Military personnel watch a Swiss Air Force Eurocopter EC635 helicopter during a demonstration in Alpnach May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Romina Amato
A soldier of the Swiss Army helps Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Dorismore
A soldier of the Swiss Army helps Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Doris Leuthard to remove her helmet as she sits in a Swiss army tank in the village of Girenbad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Swiss air force helicopter transports a mobile water pump during an exercise in front of the nuclear powemore
A Swiss air force helicopter transports a mobile water pump during an exercise in front of the nuclear power plant near the northern Swiss town Leibstadt May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Swiss Army parachutists land during a demonstration at a Swiss Air Force commando handover ceremony at the more
Swiss Army parachutists land during a demonstration at a Swiss Air Force commando handover ceremony at the Swiss Army Airbase in Duebendorf near Zurich, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Members of the Swiss Special Forces Command (KSK), the Armed Forces Reconnaissance Detachment AAD10 shows tmore
Members of the Swiss Special Forces Command (KSK), the Armed Forces Reconnaissance Detachment AAD10 shows their skills during an exercise in southern Switzerland on the Monte Ceneri March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Swiss Army soldier controls the valley in Klosters near Davos January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibousemore
A Swiss Army soldier controls the valley in Klosters near Davos January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Swiss Army soldier holds his dog before a media presentation in Thusis near Davos January 22, 2013. REUTmore
A Swiss Army soldier holds his dog before a media presentation in Thusis near Davos January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Swiss army boat passes at high speed in front of the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Palace duringmore
A Swiss army boat passes at high speed in front of the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Palace during a presentation ahead of the Francophone Summit in Montreux October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man checks and cleans his personal army weapon at his house in Zurich February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Christmore
A man checks and cleans his personal army weapon at his house in Zurich February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
下一个
Syrian refugees find "Friedland"
Far away from the war zones and their homes Syrian refugees learn and live in the Frieldand refugee camp in Germany.
China's women workforce
Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women. They also earn around a third less than their male equivalents.
Fur for sale
Chongfu township is known as the biggest fur designing, researching, producing and exporting center in China. The township is the home of 1,469 fur companies.
Top SWAT team
SWAT teams from all over the country compete in a two-day, seven course competition to see which team will be the best.
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.