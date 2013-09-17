版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 18日 星期三 02:25 BJT

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

<p>Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking withmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walkmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Womore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Woumore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a recemore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Close
7 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Woundmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL

Close
9 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland andmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
10 / 28
<p>The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edwardmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
11 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between themore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
12 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between themore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
13 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Nomore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
14 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
15 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, betwemore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
16 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbermore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
17 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
18 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
19 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
20 / 28
<p>One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, betweenmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
21 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, betwemore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
22 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
23 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between tmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
24 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between tmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
25 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spimore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
26 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, bmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
27 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and othmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

下一个

Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

One of America's landmark homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, was sold at an auction for $41.5...

2013年 9月 18日
Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...

2013年 9月 18日
Syrian refugees find

Syrian refugees find "Friedland"

Far away from the war zones and their homes Syrian refugees learn and live in the Frieldand refugee camp in Germany.

2013年 9月 17日
China's women workforce

China's women workforce

Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women. They also earn around a third less than their male equivalents.

2013年 9月 16日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐