版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 18日 星期三 03:05 BJT

Ethiopia's booming economy

<p>Traffic passes along a street with buildings under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Traffic passes along a street with buildings under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Septembemore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Traffic passes along a street with buildings under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
1 / 20
<p>Customers drink coffee as they read newspapers at the Tamoka coffee bar in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Customers drink coffee as they read newspapers at the Tamoka coffee bar in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Customers drink coffee as they read newspapers at the Tamoka coffee bar in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
2 / 20
<p>A labourer works at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A labourer works at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 20more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A labourer works at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
3 / 20
<p>A building is seen under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A building is seen under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksamore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A building is seen under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
4 / 20
<p>Labourers work at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Labourers work at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Labourers work at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 kmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
6 / 20
<p>A truck dumps soil at the construction site of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A truck dumps soil at the construction site of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A truck dumps soil at the construction site of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
7 / 20
<p>Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a merchant after purchasing salt in the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a merchant after purchasing salt in the town of Berahile in Afmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a merchant after purchasing salt in the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man walks with his camels through the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks with his camels through the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A man walks with his camels through the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man prepares bars of salt to be sold in the main market of the city of Mekele, northern Ethiopia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man prepares bars of salt to be sold in the main market of the city of Mekele, northern Ethiopia April 24more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A man prepares bars of salt to be sold in the main market of the city of Mekele, northern Ethiopia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 20
<p>A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modomore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 20
<p>An Ethiopian Airlines' 787 Dreamliner takes-off from the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia&rsquo;s capital Addis Ababa, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

An Ethiopian Airlines' 787 Dreamliner takes-off from the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia’s capmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

An Ethiopian Airlines' 787 Dreamliner takes-off from the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
12 / 20
<p>A police officer reads a brochure promoting peace at a polling centre in Addis Ababa May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A police officer reads a brochure promoting peace at a polling centre in Addis Ababa May 22, 2010. REUTERS/more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A police officer reads a brochure promoting peace at a polling centre in Addis Ababa May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
13 / 20
<p>Vendors carry piles of newspapers along a street in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Vendors carry piles of newspapers along a street in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 26, 2010. REUTERmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Vendors carry piles of newspapers along a street in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
14 / 20
<p>Street hawkers walk past office blocks under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Street hawkers walk past office blocks under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 27, 201more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Street hawkers walk past office blocks under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
15 / 20
<p>Ethiopian skier Robel Teklemariam trains on the street of the capital Addis Ababa February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova</p>

Ethiopian skier Robel Teklemariam trains on the street of the capital Addis Ababa February 3, 2010. REUTERmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Ethiopian skier Robel Teklemariam trains on the street of the capital Addis Ababa February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova

Close
16 / 20
<p>Ethiopian marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie trains after a Reuters interview in his gymnasium in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Ethiopian marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie trains after a Reuters interview in his gymnasium in Ethiopia'more

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Ethiopian marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie trains after a Reuters interview in his gymnasium in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
17 / 20
<p>Razack Munboadan (2nd L) and Hanumatha Rao (C), managers with Karuturi, an Indian company with four commercial farms in Ethiopia, check the corn harvested by workers at Karuturi's farm in Bako, central Ethiopia November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Barry Malone</p>

Razack Munboadan (2nd L) and Hanumatha Rao (C), managers with Karuturi, an Indian company with four commercmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Razack Munboadan (2nd L) and Hanumatha Rao (C), managers with Karuturi, an Indian company with four commercial farms in Ethiopia, check the corn harvested by workers at Karuturi's farm in Bako, central Ethiopia November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Barry Malone

Close
18 / 20
<p>Officials move a portrait of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi shortly after an announcement of his death was made in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Officials move a portrait of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi shortly after an announcement of his demore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

Officials move a portrait of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi shortly after an announcement of his death was made in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Close
19 / 20
<p>A member of a community of soldiers-turned-farmers plant crops around Negele, southern Oromia, Ethiopia, in this November 19, 2008 handout photo. REUTERS/Alex Wynter/International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Handout</p>

A member of a community of soldiers-turned-farmers plant crops around Negele, southern Oromia, Ethiopia, inmore

2013年 9月 18日 星期三

A member of a community of soldiers-turned-farmers plant crops around Negele, southern Oromia, Ethiopia, in this November 19, 2008 handout photo. REUTERS/Alex Wynter/International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Handout

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Prince Harry: Polar explorer

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

下一个

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

After traveling to the Arctic, Prince Harry prepares to travel to the Antarctic region near the South Pole with wounded service personnel.

2013年 9月 18日
Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

One of America's landmark homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, was sold at an auction for $41.5...

2013年 9月 18日
Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...

2013年 9月 18日
Syrian refugees find

Syrian refugees find "Friedland"

Far away from the war zones and their homes Syrian refugees learn and live in the Frieldand refugee camp in Germany.

2013年 9月 17日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐