Camping festival in China
A woman takes pictures of herself during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pmore
A woman takes pictures of herself during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Campers take pictures during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jimore
Campers take pictures during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, more
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, more
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Campers pack up a tent during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jmore
Campers pack up a tent during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman practices yoga during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jmore
A woman practices yoga during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, more
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Campers climb during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi prmore
Campers climb during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, more
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen lit up in a valley during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongmore
Numerous tents are seen lit up in a valley during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Ethiopia's booming economy
Ethiopia is now sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy, leap-frogging next door Kenya and wooing investors from Sweden, Britain and China.
Prince Harry: Polar explorer
After traveling to the Arctic, Prince Harry prepares to travel to the Antarctic region near the South Pole with wounded service personnel.
Versace's mansion
One of America's landmark homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, was sold at an auction for $41.5...
Inside the Swiss military
Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...
精选图集
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.