Camping festival in China

<p>A woman takes pictures of herself during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

A woman takes pictures of herself during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Campers take pictures during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Campers take pictures during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Campers pack up a tent during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Campers pack up a tent during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman practices yoga during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

A woman practices yoga during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Campers climb during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Campers climb during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Numerous tents are seen lit up in a valley during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 18日

Numerous tents are seen lit up in a valley during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

