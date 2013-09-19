版本:
Winds of change

<p>A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the power plant uses natural gas and oil. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference will be held in Stockholm September 23 to 26. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the power plant uses natural gas and oil. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference will be held in Stockholm September 23 to 26. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A worker is seen at the top of a power-generating windmill turbine in a wind farm in Fruges, near Saint Omer, northern France January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A worker is seen at the top of a power-generating windmill turbine in a wind farm in Fruges, near Saint Omer, northern France January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A wind turbine is seen in snow-covered countryside in Igney, North Eastern France, as subfreezing temperatures hit the region November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A wind turbine is seen in snow-covered countryside in Igney, North Eastern France, as subfreezing temperatures hit the region November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>David Brockwell walks between wind turbines during a routine inspection at the Infigen Energy wind farm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, 50 km north of the Australian capital city of Canberra May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

David Brockwell walks between wind turbines during a routine inspection at the Infigen Energy wind farm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, 50 km north of the Australian capital city of Canberra May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A seagull flies past wind turbines at Thanet Offshore Wind Farm off the Kent coast in southern England September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A seagull flies past wind turbines at Thanet Offshore Wind Farm off the Kent coast in southern England September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A monument, which reads: "Home of rare earths welcomes you", stands in a field of wind turbines near the town of Damao in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A monument, which reads: "Home of rare earths welcomes you", stands in a field of wind turbines near the town of Damao in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Technicians inspect wind turbine blades at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Technicians inspect wind turbine blades at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>A Masaai herdsman looks after his cattle near the power-generating wind turbines at the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) station in Ngong hills, 22 km (13.7 miles) southwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Masaai herdsman looks after his cattle near the power-generating wind turbines at the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) station in Ngong hills, 22 km (13.7 miles) southwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Dominic Cardell, aged 7, tries out eclipse viewing glasses at his camp site near the wind farm of Carland Cross August 8, 1999. REUTERS/Russell Boyce</p>

Dominic Cardell, aged 7, tries out eclipse viewing glasses at his camp site near the wind farm of Carland Cross August 8, 1999. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

<p>A resident collects pieces of wood washed ashore by strong waves, in front of wind turbines, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

A resident collects pieces of wood washed ashore by strong waves, in front of wind turbines, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>A 25-meter wind turbine is seen in central Brussels on European Wind Day, June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A 25-meter wind turbine is seen in central Brussels on European Wind Day, June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Vehicles run on A23 motorway near Aumale between Amiens and Rouen, after heavy snowfall in northern France, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Vehicles run on A23 motorway near Aumale between Amiens and Rouen, after heavy snowfall in northern France, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Wind turbines of the high-sea wind farm BARD Offshore 1, stand 100 kilometers (62 miles) north-west of the German island of Borkum in the North sea August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

Wind turbines of the high-sea wind farm BARD Offshore 1, stand 100 kilometers (62 miles) north-west of the German island of Borkum in the North sea August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

<p>A helicopter carries water during a forest fire in the Monte de la Pena area near the coastal town of Tarifa, southern Spain June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Anton Meres</p>

A helicopter carries water during a forest fire in the Monte de la Pena area near the coastal town of Tarifa, southern Spain June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Anton Meres

<p>Piper David Wilton walks over the peat moor after posing for photographers during the switching on ceremony of the Whitelee Windfarm near Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, in Scotland May 20, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Piper David Wilton walks over the peat moor after posing for photographers during the switching on ceremony of the Whitelee Windfarm near Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, in Scotland May 20, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Wind turbines are pictured in this multiple exposure at the German village of Feldheim February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Wind turbines are pictured in this multiple exposure at the German village of Feldheim February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Keith Longtin, General Manager Wind Products, sits on the top of a GE 1.6-100 wind turbine at a wind farm in Tehachapi, California June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Keith Longtin, General Manager Wind Products, sits on the top of a GE 1.6-100 wind turbine at a wind farm in Tehachapi, California June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A sunflower blooms in front of a wind generator in Bruck and der Leitha, some 40km (25 miles) east of Vienna, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

A sunflower blooms in front of a wind generator in Bruck and der Leitha, some 40km (25 miles) east of Vienna, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

<p>The sun sets behind power-generating windmill turbines from a wind farm near the eastern German town of Dessau July 27, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

The sun sets behind power-generating windmill turbines from a wind farm near the eastern German town of Dessau July 27, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

