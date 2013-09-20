版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 20:20 BJT

Lining up for the new iPhone

<p>A man poses with a box containing the new iPhone 5C for the media, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A man poses with a box containing the new iPhone 5C for the media, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong Septmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A man poses with a box containing the new iPhone 5C for the media, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 17
<p>Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5S before its goes on sale at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5S before its goes on sale at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Gimore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5S before its goes on sale at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
2 / 17
<p>People sit next to a figurine of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and an apple as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People sit next to a figurine of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and an apple as they wait for the release ofmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

People sit next to a figurine of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and an apple as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
3 / 17
<p>An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping distmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man wearing a mask of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man wearing a mask of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's newmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A man wearing a mask of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
5 / 17
<p>A man and a woman wearing cardboard hats depicting Apple's new iPhone 5C pose for photos as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man and a woman wearing cardboard hats depicting Apple's new iPhone 5C pose for photos as they wait for tmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A man and a woman wearing cardboard hats depicting Apple's new iPhone 5C pose for photos as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 17
<p>A man wearing an iMac on his head waits for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man wearing an iMac on his head waits for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A man wearing an iMac on his head waits for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 17
<p>People pose for photos alongside a pillow bearing the image of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S and 5C at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People pose for photos alongside a pillow bearing the image of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait omore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

People pose for photos alongside a pillow bearing the image of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S and 5C at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 17
<p>An employee tests the fingerprint scanner on the new Apple iPhone 5S at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey</p>

An employee tests the fingerprint scanner on the new Apple iPhone 5S at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, Septmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

An employee tests the fingerprint scanner on the new Apple iPhone 5S at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey

Close
9 / 17
<p>An employee shows off a new Apple iPhone 5C at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey</p>

An employee shows off a new Apple iPhone 5C at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gmore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

An employee shows off a new Apple iPhone 5C at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey

Close
10 / 17
<p>A worker wipes a poster advertisement for Apple's iPhone 5C on a wall of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc shop before its launch ceremony for the start of the selling of Apple's iPhone 5S and 5C at its shop in Tokyo, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A worker wipes a poster advertisement for Apple's iPhone 5C on a wall of Japan's biggest mobile phone operamore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A worker wipes a poster advertisement for Apple's iPhone 5C on a wall of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc shop before its launch ceremony for the start of the selling of Apple's iPhone 5S and 5C at its shop in Tokyo, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
11 / 17
<p>A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S for the media after he waited for it since September 10 outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S for the media after he waited for it since September 10 omore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S for the media after he waited for it since September 10 outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
12 / 17
<p>An employee prepares a new Apple iPhone 5C for display at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey</p>

An employee prepares a new Apple iPhone 5C for display at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013more

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

An employee prepares a new Apple iPhone 5C for display at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey

Close
13 / 17
<p>Tetsuya Tamura, who was the first in line, poses with his new Apple iPhone 5S after waiting since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Tetsuya Tamura, who was the first in line, poses with his new Apple iPhone 5S after waiting since Septembermore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

Tetsuya Tamura, who was the first in line, poses with his new Apple iPhone 5S after waiting since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
14 / 17
<p>An employee shows the the backside of a new Apple iPhone 5C (R) and iPhone 5 S (L) at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013.REUTERS/George Frey</p>

An employee shows the the backside of a new Apple iPhone 5C (R) and iPhone 5 S (L) at a Verizon store in Ormore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

An employee shows the the backside of a new Apple iPhone 5C (R) and iPhone 5 S (L) at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013.REUTERS/George Frey

Close
15 / 17
<p>A man holds up his new Apple iPhone 5S box after he waited for it since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man holds up his new Apple iPhone 5S box after he waited for it since September 10, outside an Apple Stormore

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

A man holds up his new Apple iPhone 5S box after he waited for it since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
16 / 17
<p>Apple's new iPhone 5S is displayed at an Apple shop in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Apple's new iPhone 5S is displayed at an Apple shop in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013.more

2013年 9月 20日 星期五

Apple's new iPhone 5S is displayed at an Apple shop in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Winds of change

Winds of change

下一个

Winds of change

Winds of change

A look at wind turbines around the world.

2013年 9月 20日
Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of the Hindu god are taken through the streets in a procession before being immersed into a river or the sea.

2013年 9月 19日
Camping festival in China

Camping festival in China

Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...

2013年 9月 18日
Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia is now sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy, leap-frogging next door Kenya and wooing investors from Sweden, Britain and China.

2013年 9月 18日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐