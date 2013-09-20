Lining up for the new iPhone
A man poses with a box containing the new iPhone 5C for the media, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong Septmore
A man poses with a box containing the new iPhone 5C for the media, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5S before its goes on sale at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Gimore
Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5S before its goes on sale at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People sit next to a figurine of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and an apple as they wait for the release ofmore
People sit next to a figurine of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and an apple as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping distmore
An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man wearing a mask of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's newmore
A man wearing a mask of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man and a woman wearing cardboard hats depicting Apple's new iPhone 5C pose for photos as they wait for tmore
A man and a woman wearing cardboard hats depicting Apple's new iPhone 5C pose for photos as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man wearing an iMac on his head waits for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tmore
A man wearing an iMac on his head waits for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People pose for photos alongside a pillow bearing the image of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait omore
People pose for photos alongside a pillow bearing the image of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S and 5C at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee tests the fingerprint scanner on the new Apple iPhone 5S at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, Septmore
An employee tests the fingerprint scanner on the new Apple iPhone 5S at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey
An employee shows off a new Apple iPhone 5C at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gmore
An employee shows off a new Apple iPhone 5C at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker wipes a poster advertisement for Apple's iPhone 5C on a wall of Japan's biggest mobile phone operamore
A worker wipes a poster advertisement for Apple's iPhone 5C on a wall of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc shop before its launch ceremony for the start of the selling of Apple's iPhone 5S and 5C at its shop in Tokyo, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S for the media after he waited for it since September 10 omore
A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S for the media after he waited for it since September 10 outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee prepares a new Apple iPhone 5C for display at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013more
An employee prepares a new Apple iPhone 5C for display at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey
Tetsuya Tamura, who was the first in line, poses with his new Apple iPhone 5S after waiting since Septembermore
Tetsuya Tamura, who was the first in line, poses with his new Apple iPhone 5S after waiting since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee shows the the backside of a new Apple iPhone 5C (R) and iPhone 5 S (L) at a Verizon store in Ormore
An employee shows the the backside of a new Apple iPhone 5C (R) and iPhone 5 S (L) at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013.REUTERS/George Frey
A man holds up his new Apple iPhone 5S box after he waited for it since September 10, outside an Apple Stormore
A man holds up his new Apple iPhone 5S box after he waited for it since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Apple's new iPhone 5S is displayed at an Apple shop in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013.more
Apple's new iPhone 5S is displayed at an Apple shop in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
下一个
Winds of change
A look at wind turbines around the world.
Festival for Ganesh
As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of the Hindu god are taken through the streets in a procession before being immersed into a river or the sea.
Camping festival in China
Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...
Ethiopia's booming economy
Ethiopia is now sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy, leap-frogging next door Kenya and wooing investors from Sweden, Britain and China.
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.