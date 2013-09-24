版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 22:45 BJT

3-year-old snooker prodigy

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, Septembemore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at thmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui provmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at theirmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Smore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, Sepmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng,more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui provmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as tmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephenmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snmore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hemore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendrymore

2013年 9月 24日 星期二

Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Lining up for the new iPhone

Lining up for the new iPhone

下一个

Lining up for the new iPhone

Lining up for the new iPhone

Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.

2013年 9月 20日
Winds of change

Winds of change

A look at wind turbines around the world.

2013年 9月 20日
Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of the Hindu god are taken through the streets in a procession before being immersed into a river or the sea.

2013年 9月 19日
Camping festival in China

Camping festival in China

Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...

2013年 9月 18日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐