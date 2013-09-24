版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 06:55 BJT

Yoga in Fenway Park

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. According to a press release from the Red Sox, money raised by the Fenway Yoga session benefited two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs, the Red Sox Scholars Program and the RBI Youth Baseball and Softball Programs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Sarah Potts takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Kassia Davis (L) and Caitlin Wholey take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Rosemary Murphy takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Sara Salam takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Rebecca Pacheco warms up and poses for photographs before leading the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Kassia Davis takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

