Pizza school
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they more
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. People follow a four-week professional training course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco Septembemore
Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco Smore
An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo schoolmore
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18more
An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18more
Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they more
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend Frenchmore
Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet ofmore
Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet of duck breast and foie gras in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail,more
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap Dmore
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco Septembmore
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 20more
An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013.more
Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail,more
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ailmore
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults whmore
Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/more
Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attemore
Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. From L-R, Jules, Fabien, Antoine, Sophie, Maurizio, Elisa, Ludovic, Kayyal and Romain attend this four-week professional course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Mmore
Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
下一个
A Spanish tour
Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.
Yoga in Fenway Park
People participate in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park to raise money to benefit two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs.
3-year-old snooker prodigy
Wang Wuka vows to be a top snooker player as he undergoes five hours of training daily with his father in China to shoot the balls with precision.
Lining up for the new iPhone
Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.