版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 07:30 BJT

Pizza school

<p>Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. People follow a four-week professional training course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. People follow a four-week professional training course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 20
<p>Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco Septembemore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 20
<p>An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco Smore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 20
<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo schoolmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 20
<p>An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 20
<p>Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 20
<p>Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
7 / 20
<p>Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend Frenchmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 20
<p>Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet of duck breast and foie gras in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet ofmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet of duck breast and foie gras in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 20
<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail,more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 20
<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap Dmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 20
<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco Septembmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 20
<p>An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 20more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 20
<p>Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013.more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 20
<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail,more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ailmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 20
<p>Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults whmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 20
<p>Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 20
<p>Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. From L-R, Jules, Fabien, Antoine, Sophie, Maurizio, Elisa, Ludovic, Kayyal and Romain attend this four-week professional course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attemore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. From L-R, Jules, Fabien, Antoine, Sophie, Maurizio, Elisa, Ludovic, Kayyal and Romain attend this four-week professional course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
19 / 20
<p>Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Mmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
A Spanish tour

A Spanish tour

下一个

A Spanish tour

A Spanish tour

Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.

2013年 9月 25日
Yoga in Fenway Park

Yoga in Fenway Park

People participate in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park to raise money to benefit two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs.

2013年 9月 25日
3-year-old snooker prodigy

3-year-old snooker prodigy

Wang Wuka vows to be a top snooker player as he undergoes five hours of training daily with his father in China to shoot the balls with precision.

2013年 9月 24日
Lining up for the new iPhone

Lining up for the new iPhone

Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.

2013年 9月 20日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐