版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 27日 星期五 04:50 BJT

Hungary for paprika

<p>Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping tmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
1 / 14
<p>A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
2 / 14
<p>Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
3 / 14
<p>Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest Septembermore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
4 / 14
<p>Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
5 / 14
<p>A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest Septembermore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 14
<p>A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
7 / 14
<p>A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 14
<p>A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
9 / 14
<p>A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
10 / 14
<p>A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
11 / 14
<p>A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
12 / 14
<p>Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
13 / 14
<p>Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Bmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

下一个

Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.

2013年 9月 27日
Pizza school

Pizza school

Students attend a four-week professional training course in pizza making in France.

2013年 9月 26日
A Spanish tour

A Spanish tour

Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.

2013年 9月 25日
Yoga in Fenway Park

Yoga in Fenway Park

People participate in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park to raise money to benefit two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs.

2013年 9月 25日

精选图集

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐