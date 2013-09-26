Camper hotel
A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hmore
A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, at night in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pmore
A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage carmore
A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Cmore
A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camore
A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,0more
An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that wmore
Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1more
A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery vanmore
A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Bamore
A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hosmore
A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hmore
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car inmore
German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
