版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 27日 星期五 07:45 BJT

Camper hotel

<p>A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, at night in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, at night in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
1 / 13
<p>A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
2 / 13
<p>A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage carmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
3 / 13
<p>A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Cmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
4 / 13
<p>A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
5 / 13
<p>An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,0more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 13
<p>Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that wmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
7 / 13
<p>A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1more

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
8 / 13
<p>A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery vanmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
9 / 13
<p>A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Bamore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 13
<p>A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hosmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 13
<p>A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
12 / 13
<p>German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car inmore

2013年 9月 27日 星期五

German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

下一个

Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

Hungary is hoping for a return to its once booming paprika business, a powdered spice long a staple in local cooking.

2013年 9月 27日
Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.

2013年 9月 27日
Pizza school

Pizza school

Students attend a four-week professional training course in pizza making in France.

2013年 9月 26日
A Spanish tour

A Spanish tour

Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.

2013年 9月 25日

精选图集

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐