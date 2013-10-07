Blessing of the animals
A Catholic priest blesses pet dogs during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis cmore
A Catholic priest blesses pet dogs during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima, Peru, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman attends mass with her dog on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Franmore
A woman attends mass with her dog on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman raises her parrot to be blessed by a Catholic priest during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, omore
A woman raises her parrot to be blessed by a Catholic priest during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Catholic priest blesses a pet dog during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis more
A Catholic priest blesses a pet dog during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Catholic priest blesses pets during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis churcmore
A Catholic priest blesses pets during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Framore
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog named Luke sits in a pew at St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouver, British Columbia, October more
A dog named Luke sits in a pew at St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouver, British Columbia, October 6, 2013. Luke was one of several parishioners' pets attending services prior to an animal blessing in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People wait for a Catholic priest to bless their pets during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside more
People wait for a Catholic priest to bless their pets during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
People attend mass with their dogs on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Framore
People attend mass with their dogs on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pet owners hold their pets as a priest sprinkles holy water on the feast day of St Francis, the patron sainmore
Pet owners hold their pets as a priest sprinkles holy water on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds an image of Saint Francis as she waits for a Catholic priest to bless her pet dog during the more
A woman holds an image of Saint Francis as she waits for a Catholic priest to bless her pet dog during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A dog sits on its owner's lap during a mass for the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, amore
A dog sits on its owner's lap during a mass for the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her baby and dog as a priest sprinkles holy water on the feast day of St. Francis, the patronmore
A woman holds her baby and dog as a priest sprinkles holy water on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Scarlet Macaw named Princess Tiffany is perched on a pew in St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouvermore
A Scarlet Macaw named Princess Tiffany is perched on a pew in St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Framore
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
下一个
Oktoberfest
Festivities at the annual Bavarian fair in Munich.
Chavez's utopian city
A look at Ciudad Caribia, the pet project of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to build a utopian city to showcase socialism in the country.
Sunny Siberia
Despite being known as a place of cold, Siberia still has a summer. A look at how its residents take advantage of the sunny season.
Welcome to the Twitterverse
As Twitter prepares to file its IPO, a look at the ways people around the world use Twitter, from Internet activism to business to just keeping in touch.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.