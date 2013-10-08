Danger and life in Somalia
Labourers carry sand from a quarry in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 1, 2013. REUTERmore
Labourers carry sand from a quarry in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Fatima, 12, attends Arabic classes at Imran Binu Hussein Primary School in the Hodan district, Mogadishu inmore
Fatima, 12, attends Arabic classes at Imran Binu Hussein Primary School in the Hodan district, Mogadishu in this September 8, 2013 handout photo provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). REUTERS/Colin Delfosse/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
People watch from a distance an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United more
People watch from a distance an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States residential housing in capital Mogadishu, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A worker pours camel milk into a container at the Beder Milk and Meat Production Farm Company premises in tmore
A worker pours camel milk into a container at the Beder Milk and Meat Production Farm Company premises in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Displaced children peer through holes in the fabric used to make their temporary tent at Sayyidka camp in tmore
Displaced children peer through holes in the fabric used to make their temporary tent at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of the capital Mogadishu August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh, who has been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Hassan Yusuf Absuge, more
Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh, who has been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Hassan Yusuf Absuge, stands tied to a pole before he is executed by shooting at close range at the Iskola Bulisiya square in the capital Mogadishu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali boys play football in Lido beach while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the emore
Somali boys play football in Lido beach while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 inmore
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 in this picture provided by AU/UN Information Support Team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST PHOTO/Handout via Reuters
Muslim children learn to read the Koran at the Gaabow Islamic school, also known as a madrassa, during the more
Muslim children learn to read the Koran at the Gaabow Islamic school, also known as a madrassa, during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali journalists wait during an assignment at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu February 2more
Somali journalists wait during an assignment at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A vendor displays bananas at his stall in Somalia capital Mogadishu as Muslims prepare for the fasting montmore
A vendor displays bananas at his stall in Somalia capital Mogadishu as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, July 8 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Newly trained Somali military recruits take part in a passing out parade in Mogadishu June 24, 2013. REUTERmore
Newly trained Somali military recruits take part in a passing out parade in Mogadishu June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capitalmore
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A worker walks out of the Coca Cola factory, 30 km (18 miles) in the outskirts of Hargeisa, May 21, 2013. more
A worker walks out of the Coca Cola factory, 30 km (18 miles) in the outskirts of Hargeisa, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier sits on a boat in a flooded river near the town of Jowhar, in the central Shabemore
A Somali government soldier sits on a boat in a flooded river near the town of Jowhar, in the central Shabelle region May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Officers stand by the remains of a wrecked car at the scene of car bomb explosion along the "Kilometre 4" rmore
Officers stand by the remains of a wrecked car at the scene of car bomb explosion along the "Kilometre 4" road junction, south of the capital Mogadishu, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali child sits inside their makeshift shelter at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag more
An internally displaced Somali child sits inside their makeshift shelter at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Soldiers from the Somali National Army (SNA) participate in a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013more
Soldiers from the Somali National Army (SNA) participate in a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST/Handout
Artist Jaylani Ibrahim, 65, works on a paint-work promoting peace at the Center for Research and Dialogue imore
Artist Jaylani Ibrahim, 65, works on a paint-work promoting peace at the Center for Research and Dialogue in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A policeman walks past the scene of an explosion near the presidential palace in Mogadishu March 18, 2013. more
A policeman walks past the scene of an explosion near the presidential palace in Mogadishu March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali man carries a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xammore
A Somali man carries a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Somali men look out across Mogadishu's fishing harbour in the early morning as fishermen land their catch amore
Somali men look out across Mogadishu's fishing harbour in the early morning as fishermen land their catch and transport their fish to the market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and received by Reuters March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMmore
A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on February 28, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A man sells fresh watermelon in the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, in this handout photograph taken anmore
A man sells fresh watermelon in the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand after a dawn final briefimore
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand after a dawn final briefing ahead of an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, on the outskirts of the town, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A hairdresser cuts a client's hair at a shop in the Somali city of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) frmore
A hairdresser cuts a client's hair at a shop in the Somali city of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 18, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A woman and two girls walk through a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) on the outskirts of Belet more
A woman and two girls walk through a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) on the outskirts of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 20, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 kmore
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Female Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers stand to attention at a training camp, where they are instructedmore
Female Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers stand to attention at a training camp, where they are instructed by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in Belet Weyne , about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Somali teenagers undergo a boxing practice session on the sandy beaches of Lido, along the shores of the Inmore
Somali teenagers undergo a boxing practice session on the sandy beaches of Lido, along the shores of the Indian Ocean in the capital of Mogadishu January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Elman FC players attend a training session in Hodan district of the Somali capital Mogadishu January 14, 20more
Elman FC players attend a training session in Hodan district of the Somali capital Mogadishu January 14, 2013, in this handout photo released on January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST Photo/Handout
Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forcesmore
Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones
下一个
Blessing of the animals
Once a year church parishoners can have their animals blessed.
Oktoberfest
Festivities at the annual Bavarian fair in Munich.
Chavez's utopian city
A look at Ciudad Caribia, the pet project of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to build a utopian city to showcase socialism in the country.
Sunny Siberia
Despite being known as a place of cold, Siberia still has a summer. A look at how its residents take advantage of the sunny season.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.