Greenpeace in focus
A Greenpeace activist dressed in a polar bear suit looks at a Russian policeman during an action on Red Squmore
A Greenpeace activist dressed in a polar bear suit looks at a Russian policeman during an action on Red Square in Moscow, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Activists of Environment Greenpeace perform next to a giant life ring, during talks on climate change, in Cmore
Activists of Environment Greenpeace perform next to a giant life ring, during talks on climate change, in Cancun beach December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Greenpeace activists are detained by Belgian riot police after building a wall blocking access to the Europmore
Greenpeace activists are detained by Belgian riot police after building a wall blocking access to the European Council building in Brussels December 17, 2007. The protest took place as EU agriculture and fisheries ministers discussed annual fishing quotas. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Women walk on the Algarrobico beach past a hotel construction site with a banner erected by Greenpeace protmore
Women walk on the Algarrobico beach past a hotel construction site with a banner erected by Greenpeace protesters which reads "What are they waiting for?" in reference to the hotel's demolition in Carboneras, in the Cabo de Gata natural park, southeast Spain, September 5, 2011. The construction of the hotel was deemed illegal due to a coastal protection law and Greenpeace members occupied an area of the construction site to demand the local government the immediate demolition of the building. REUTERS/Pedro Armestre/Greenpeace/Handout
Greenpeace activists stand on an artwork in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels Decemmore
Greenpeace activists stand on an artwork in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels December 9, 2010. Greenpeace handed over a petition against genetically modified crops signed by one million citizens of the European Union to European Environment Commissioner John Dalli. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Greenpeace activists protest with a projection on the cooling tower of Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingemore
Greenpeace activists protest with a projection on the cooling tower of Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingen, August 26, 2010, to call on German Chancellor Angela Merkel not to cling to the extension of the operation time of nuclear power plants in Germany. The text reads: 'Nuclear power is a wrong way, Mrs Merkel.' REUTERS/Greenpeace/Fred Dott
An aerial view of a cleared forest area under development for palm oil plantations in Indonesia's central Kmore
An aerial view of a cleared forest area under development for palm oil plantations in Indonesia's central Kalimantan province July 6, 2010. The photograph was taken as part of a media trip organized by conservationist group Greenpeace, which has campaigned against palm oil expansion in forested areas in Indonesia. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi
Greenpeace activists occupy the territorially disputed pinnacle of rock in the North Atlantic of Rockall. more
Greenpeace activists occupy the territorially disputed pinnacle of rock in the North Atlantic of Rockall. REUTERS/Stringer
A cardboard version of the Statue of Liberty stands in the ocean at the Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun Decembmore
A cardboard version of the Statue of Liberty stands in the ocean at the Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia
A Xavante Indian climbs through a doorway of a Greenpeace boat during an event to demonstrate Greenpeace's more
A Xavante Indian climbs through a doorway of a Greenpeace boat during an event to demonstrate Greenpeace's support of the Indians' right to reoccupy their lands, in the state of Mato Grosso June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hungarian policemen detain a Greenpeace activist during a demonstration in Budapest on June 17,2009. REUTERmore
Hungarian policemen detain a Greenpeace activist during a demonstration in Budapest on June 17,2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
A Greenpeace activist holds up a banner during a protest against the Turkish government's plans to build a more
A Greenpeace activist holds up a banner during a protest against the Turkish government's plans to build a nuclear power plant in the country, in central Istanbul June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Greenpeace activist displays signs symbolizing genetically modified maize crops during a protest in frontmore
A Greenpeace activist displays signs symbolizing genetically modified maize crops during a protest in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Greenpeace activists with eyeball-shaped helmets line up outside the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in Budapestmore
Greenpeace activists with eyeball-shaped helmets line up outside the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in Budapest January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Greenpeace activists protest against German automobile politics in front of Reichstag building in Berlin Ocmore
Greenpeace activists protest against German automobile politics in front of Reichstag building in Berlin October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A boat with Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu (L) and Greenpeace activists makes its way across the Mmore
A boat with Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu (L) and Greenpeace activists makes its way across the Matanza-Riachuelo river, Argentina's most polluted basin, after it was dyed green during a Greenpeace demonstration on World Water Day in Buenos Aires, March 22, 2010. The demonstration was held to call attention to the pollution in the river and to consider how water is used, the organizers said. The flag reads: "Riachuelo: 200 years of pollution". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Greenpeace activist makes adjustments while hanging from the ceiling inside a giant model of the globe nemore
A Greenpeace activist makes adjustments while hanging from the ceiling inside a giant model of the globe near Konin open mine, 70 km from Poznan, western Poland December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Greenpeace activists, whose bodies are painted with a liquid meant to resemble crude oil, take part in a prmore
Greenpeace activists, whose bodies are painted with a liquid meant to resemble crude oil, take part in a protest against Shell and Gazprom whom they say are planning to extract oil and gas in the Arctic, in Warsaw August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An Interior Ministry officer stands as Ukrainian photojournalists take part in a rally in support of freelamore
An Interior Ministry officer stands as Ukrainian photojournalists take part in a rally in support of freelance photographer Denis Sinyakov in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Greenpeace activists play dead in front of the Energy Ministry building in Ankara September 23, 2008. A totmore
Greenpeace activists play dead in front of the Energy Ministry building in Ankara September 23, 2008. A total of 37 activists were detained by police after they protested against the Turkish government's plans to build a nuclear power station in the country. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A model wearing an oxygen mask poses on a make-shift catwalk during a fashion show organised by environmentmore
A model wearing an oxygen mask poses on a make-shift catwalk during a fashion show organised by environmental group Greenpeace titled 'Toxic Threads - The Big Fashion Stitch-Up' in Beijing November 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
German activists of the environmental organisation Greenpeace illuminate the letters CO2 in front of the Klmore
German activists of the environmental organisation Greenpeace illuminate the letters CO2 in front of the Klingenberg coal-fired power plant in Berlin November 13, 2008. The text on the banner reads: 'Coal energy burns the climate.' REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
A Greenpeace activist lights candles during a vigil in New Delhi April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Greenpeace activist boards the coal ship Federico II in the waters near Algeciras, southern Spain, Novembmore
A Greenpeace activist boards the coal ship Federico II in the waters near Algeciras, southern Spain, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Greenpeace/Pedro Armestre/Handout
Greenpeace activists light candles to mourn victims of the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in downtown Bucmore
Greenpeace activists light candles to mourn victims of the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in downtown Bucharest March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
