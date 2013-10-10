版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 10日 星期四 23:25 BJT

The Gaza shore

<p>A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

2013年 10月 10日 星期四

<p>A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

