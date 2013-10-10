Cricket Fighting Competition
Bush crickets are kept in containers as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing Septembemore
Bush crickets are kept in containers as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A customer uses a sound collector, which is made from part of a PET bottle and a plastic stick, in order tomore
A customer uses a sound collector, which is made from part of a PET bottle and a plastic stick, in order to hear the chirping sound of bush crickets as he looks for a good one at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bush crickets, which are sold as a pets for their chirping sound, are kept in a cage as they are displayed more
Bush crickets, which are sold as a pets for their chirping sound, are kept in a cage as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch two men holding a cricket fight on a street at an insect market in Beijing, September 9, 2013.more
People watch two men holding a cricket fight on a street at an insect market in Beijing, September 9, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhao Boguang, vice president of Beijing singing insects committee, shows how to handle a cricket with a hanmore
Zhao Boguang, vice president of Beijing singing insects committee, shows how to handle a cricket with a handler stick equipped with a cotton ball during a photo opportunity at his shop in Beijing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man feeds his crickets which are kept in jar containers as he waits for his match during the Beijing Cricmore
A man feeds his crickets which are kept in jar containers as he waits for his match during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 19, 2013. Crickets are divided by weight class after rigid and accurate weighing and their tournaments are organised by draw. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A judge checks a scale for weighing crickets during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 19, more
A judge checks a scale for weighing crickets during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo trains his cricket with a straw stick for the upcoming national cricket championship at his housmore
Man Zhiguo trains his cricket with a straw stick for the upcoming national cricket championship at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cricket handlers wait for their turns while judges measure the weights of crickets during the Beijing Crickmore
Cricket handlers wait for their turns while judges measure the weights of crickets during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Judges prepare labels before they measure the weights of crickets during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Compemore
Judges prepare labels before they measure the weights of crickets during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo's cricket fighting equipments are pictured at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. REUTERSmore
Man Zhiguo's cricket fighting equipments are pictured at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo's crickets fight each other as he trains them for the upcoming national cricket fighting champiomore
Man Zhiguo's crickets fight each other as he trains them for the upcoming national cricket fighting championships at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Gong Shaoxian, a painter who has been in the cricket fighting hobby for last 45 years, observes his cricketmore
Gong Shaoxian, a painter who has been in the cricket fighting hobby for last 45 years, observes his crickets with his friends at his house in Beijing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cricket hangs on a straw stick, a cricket handler's equipment for making the insects aggressive and fightmore
A cricket hangs on a straw stick, a cricket handler's equipment for making the insects aggressive and fight in cricket fighting, in Beijing September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, poses with more
Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, poses with his crickets in jars and the picture of "Hongyaqing", which means a black cricket with two red teeth, at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man's most favourite cricket in his life "Hongyaqing" was the winner of the 2004 National Cricket Fighting Championship. Man said he buried the cricket in a piece of land when the insect died. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, put cricketmore
Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, put crickets' meals on their feed bucket at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. This season he maintained an army of about 70 crickets in a special room of his house. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cricket hangs on a net for catching crickets in Beijing September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cricket hangs on a net for catching crickets in Beijing September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yang Shiyuan, owner of an antique shop who keeps more than 200 crickets in this season, watches crickets bemore
Yang Shiyuan, owner of an antique shop who keeps more than 200 crickets in this season, watches crickets belonging to other participants fight during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cricket handlers stimulate their cricket's whiskers using a straw stick to make the insects fight each othemore
Cricket handlers stimulate their cricket's whiskers using a straw stick to make the insects fight each other during a friendly cricket fighting match in Beijing September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo (C), a truck driver who has enjoyed cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, watches othmore
Man Zhiguo (C), a truck driver who has enjoyed cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, watches other participants' crickets fight during a friendly cricket fighting match in Beijing, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People surround a table to watch crickets fighting during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition Septembemore
People surround a table to watch crickets fighting during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo (2nd R), a truck driver who has been involved in cricket fighting for more than 40 years, handlemore
Man Zhiguo (2nd R), a truck driver who has been involved in cricket fighting for more than 40 years, handles his cricket with a straw stick during the Beijing Cricket Fighting Competition September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Crickets revealing their teeth fight inside a transparent oval-shaped ring during a friendly cricket fightimore
Crickets revealing their teeth fight inside a transparent oval-shaped ring during a friendly cricket fighting match in Beijing September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
