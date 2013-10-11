Counting elephants
An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond duringmore
An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian governments are conducting a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in the shared ecosystem of the Amboseli- West Kilimanjaro and Natron- Magadi landscape. The census will cover a 25,623 square kilometer area including 9,214 square kilometers of the Amboseli area, 6348 square kilometers of the Namanga-Magadi areas in south-western Kenya and 3,013 square kilometers of the West Kilimanjaro and 7,047 square kilometers of the Natron areas in North Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Parmore
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 more
An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast omore
An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 milmore
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 milesmore
Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Parmore
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 milmore
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli Nmore
A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of more
A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Parmore
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 kmmore
An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast more
An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeamore
An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktmore
Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
下一个
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Concept cars
Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.