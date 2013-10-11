版本:
Counting elephants

<p>An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian governments are conducting a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in the shared ecosystem of the Amboseli- West Kilimanjaro and Natron- Magadi landscape. The census will cover a 25,623 square kilometer area including 9,214 square kilometers of the Amboseli area, 6348 square kilometers of the Namanga-Magadi areas in south-western Kenya and 3,013 square kilometers of the West Kilimanjaro and 7,047 square kilometers of the Natron areas in North Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

