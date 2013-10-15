Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast seven pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims cast seven pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim casts seven pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims gather near the Namera mosque on the plains of Arafat, near the holy city of Mecca October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim touches the rocks atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims gather atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims walk past pigeons near the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim rests near the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim helps his son and wife climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. Mount Thor marks the start of the journey of the Prophet Mohammad and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Sadeeq from Mecca to Medina. It houses Thor cave where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have hid from the people of Quraish before his Hijra (migration) to Medina. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim sits atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim holds her son as she attends Friday prayers at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of Saudi security forces secure the area as Muslim pilgrims wait to enter the Grand mosque during Friday prayers in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children take part in a re-enactment of the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, at their school in the West Bank city of Nablus October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A bird flies over Mount Al-Noor during sunrise ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims stand around Hira cave at Mount Al-Noor ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim holds his son atop Mount Al-Noor during sunrise ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims ascend Mount Al-Noor ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims touch the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims touch the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
