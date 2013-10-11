Extreme vegetarian festival
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with blades pierced through his cheek, takes part in a street procmore
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with blades pierced through his cheek, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a strmore
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the more
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a streemore
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with his torso wrapped in barbed wire, takes part in a street procmore
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with his torso wrapped in barbed wire, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a strmore
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with two umbrellas pierced through his cheeks, takes part in a strmore
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with two umbrellas pierced through his cheeks, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine cuts himself on his tongue as he takes part in a street procession more
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine cuts himself on his tongue as he takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festmore
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the more
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festmore
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has two guns pierced through his cheeks before the beginning of amore
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has two guns pierced through his cheeks before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a strmore
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine has another spike pierced through his cheeks before a street procesmore
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine has another spike pierced through his cheeks before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the more
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a strmore
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a blade pierced through his tongue prepares for a street promore
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a blade pierced through his tongue prepares for a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a sword pierced through his cheek takes part in a street promore
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a sword pierced through his cheek takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a smore
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning more
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has a sword pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a smore
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has a sword pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian femore
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Two men push their fingers through the pierced cheeks of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine during amore
Two men push their fingers through the pierced cheeks of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced beforemore
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
下一个
Counting elephants
Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.