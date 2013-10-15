Festival of Light
People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival ofmore
People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013more
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013more
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlinmore
The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin Omore
The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin Omore
The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Lighmore
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Lighmore
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" shomore
A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Lighmore
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsalmore
The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festmore
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
下一个
Extreme vegetarian festival
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Devotees celebrate an annual vegetarian festival in Thailand with face piercings.
Counting elephants
Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.