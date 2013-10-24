版本:
图片 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 03:20 BJT

Banksy in New York

<p>A security guard stands watch over a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A security guard stands watch over a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People pose for pictures near a graffiti by British street artist Banksy in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

People pose for pictures near a graffiti by British street artist Banksy in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A man poses next to a rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A man poses next to a rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People crowd around a woman posing for a photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

People crowd around a woman posing for a photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A crowd of people take photos and look at a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A crowd of people take photos and look at a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy is pictured in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy is pictured in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A man poses for a photo in front of an art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A man poses for a photo in front of an art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A woman takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A woman takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A security guard keeps people behind police tape at a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A security guard keeps people behind police tape at a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People rush to see a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

People rush to see a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A woman poses for a picture next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A woman poses for a picture next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Two women have their picture taken next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Two women have their picture taken next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man holds up a local newspaper in front of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A man holds up a local newspaper in front of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People take photos of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

People take photos of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

