Banksy in New York
A security guard stands watch over a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on tmore
A security guard stands watch over a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 20more
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People pose for pictures near a graffiti by British street artist Banksy in the Bronx section of New York Omore
People pose for pictures near a graffiti by British street artist Banksy in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013more
An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 2more
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man poses next to a rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of Newmore
A man poses next to a rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People crowd around a woman posing for a photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's more
People crowd around a woman posing for a photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A crowd of people take photos and look at a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in Nemore
A crowd of people take photos and look at a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy is pictured in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Camore
A new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy is pictured in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man poses for a photo in front of an art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, Octomore
A man poses for a photo in front of an art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough omore
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, Octmore
A woman takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, more
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A security guard keeps people behind police tape at a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksmore
A security guard keeps people behind police tape at a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People rush to see a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. more
People rush to see a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman poses for a picture next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in Newmore
A woman poses for a picture next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Two women have their picture taken next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th streemore
Two women have their picture taken next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, Octobmore
A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds up a local newspaper in front of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brookmore
A man holds up a local newspaper in front of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take photos of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New Yorkmore
People take photos of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, Octomore
People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3more
A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, Octomore
People gather to look at new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, Octobmore
A man takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3more
A woman walks past new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
