Autumn colors
A couple jogs on a sunny autumn day at Royal Park Lazienki in Warsaw October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man cycles past The Great Walk in Windsor Park,, with Queen Elizabeth's residence, Windsor Castle, seen behind in Windsor, southern England October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A chapel is seen on a sunny autumn day in front of snow covered mountains in the wetsern Austrian village of Rum October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People take a stroll on a sunny autumn day in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
Two girls play among autumn leaves in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
A man jogs in a park on a sunny autumn day in Prague October 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A mountaineer drinks water near Prokosko Lake on Vranica mountain near Fojnica during an autumn day, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People are reflected in water as they cross a bridge in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. The picture is rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks with a dog in a park during foggy autumn morning in Minsk, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The medieval castle is pictured in Turaida October 8, 2013. Turaida, Garden of Gods in ancient Liv language, is a traditional autumn tourist attraction with coloured leaves, medieval castle and Folk Song park with 26 stone sculptures. British newspaper "The Guardian" nominated Turaida as year 2013's number one autumn tourist destination in the world. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A boy runs in the park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk in the Folk Song park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Autumn colours are seen on a hillside outside of Watlington in southern England October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People admire the autumn colours at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn colours are reflected in a lake at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A duck flaps it wings in the autumn sunshine in Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn mists hang over villages and the countryside in the South Downs National Park near Amberley in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks through autumn mist at Arundel in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman swims in an artificial lake on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A stag deer barks during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Autumn leaves cover a gravestone in a churchyard in Bowden, northern England September 27, 2013. Nearly half of England's cemeteries may run out of space within the next 20 years, local media reported REUTERS/Phil Noble
