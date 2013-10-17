Life in Mogadishu
Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu'smore
Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERSmore
A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishumore
Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUmore
Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Farukmore
A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omarmore
Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omore
A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERSmore
Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 2more
An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar more
Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTEmore
People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu Octobmore
A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu Octmore
Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somamore
Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
