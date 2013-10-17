版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 02:05 BJT

Life in Mogadishu

<p>Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu'smore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
1 / 20
<p>A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
2 / 20
<p>A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishumore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
4 / 20
<p>Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
5 / 20
<p>Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
6 / 20
<p>Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
7 / 20
<p>A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omarmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
8 / 20
<p>Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
10 / 20
<p>A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
11 / 20
<p>Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 2more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
12 / 20
<p>An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
13 / 20
<p>Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
14 / 20
<p>People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
15 / 20
<p>Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu Octobmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
16 / 20
<p>A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu Octmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
18 / 20
<p>Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somamore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
19 / 20
<p>Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Goodbye NY horse carriages?

Goodbye NY horse carriages?

下一个

Goodbye NY horse carriages?

Goodbye NY horse carriages?

The Central Park horse and buggy ride is facing its end as animal rights groups argue that horses do not belong in a congested, urban environment.

2013年 10月 18日
Fresh mountain cheese

Fresh mountain cheese

A fifth generation family produces a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese which takes a minimum of six months to mature.

2013年 10月 17日
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

With the coming of fall, comes the changing of the colors of the landscape.

2013年 10月 17日
North Korea water park

North Korea water park

Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.

2013年 10月 17日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐