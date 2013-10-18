版本:
Royal super fan

<p>A wooden sentry box and cutout life-size figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at the front of Margaret Tyler's house in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A wooden sentry box and cutout life-size figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at the front of Margaret Tyler's house in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Margaret Tyler poses next to a cutout life-size figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the front door of her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Margaret Tyler poses next to a cutout life-size figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the front door of her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Margaret Tyler dusts some of the royal paraphernalia in the dining room of her home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Margaret Tyler dusts some of the royal paraphernalia in the dining room of her home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A kitchen dresser covered in commemorative crockery and facemasks of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A kitchen dresser covered in commemorative crockery and facemasks of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Margaret Tyler looks through a stained glass window depicting Princess Diana at her home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Margaret Tyler looks through a stained glass window depicting Princess Diana at her home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Commemorative puppets representing the wedding of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Commemorative puppets representing the wedding of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Margaret Tyler sits in the front room of her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Margaret Tyler sits in the front room of her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Margaret Tyler sits with royal paraphernalia at her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Margaret Tyler sits with royal paraphernalia at her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Photographs and a royal declaration are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Photographs and a royal declaration are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The "Jubilee" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

The "Jubilee" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A framed photograph showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth receiving flowers from Margaret Tyler is seen at Tyler's home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A framed photograph showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth receiving flowers from Margaret Tyler is seen at Tyler's home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A doll depicting Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in her wedding dress is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A doll depicting Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in her wedding dress is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Paraphernalia celebrating Britain's royal family is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Paraphernalia celebrating Britain's royal family is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Cutout life-size figures of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and The Queen Mother are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Cutout life-size figures of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and The Queen Mother are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A pair of slippers depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A pair of slippers depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Ceramic garden gnomes depicting members of Britain's royal family are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ceramic garden gnomes depicting members of Britain's royal family are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A pair of union flag covered baby boots to celebrate the birth of Prince George are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A pair of union flag covered baby boots to celebrate the birth of Prince George are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Commemorative royal crockery is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Commemorative royal crockery is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Paraphernalia celebrating Britain's royal family is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Paraphernalia celebrating Britain's royal family is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A ceramic garden gnome depicting Britain's Prince Charles is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A ceramic garden gnome depicting Britain's Prince Charles is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A visitor views royal paraphernalia in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A visitor views royal paraphernalia in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

