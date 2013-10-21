版本:
Haunted "13th Floor"

<p>A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house moves through the crowd in Denver October 18, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house moves through the crowd in Denver October 18, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Kaitlyn Jaffke, marketing and sales coordinator, walks through the "laser swamp" of the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Kaitlyn Jaffke, marketing and sales coordinator, walks through the "laser swamp" of the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>AAn animatronic monster is ready for guests at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

AAn animatronic monster is ready for guests at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A group of girls react to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A group of girls react to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A zombie character at the "13th Floor" haunted house poses before a show in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A zombie character at the "13th Floor" haunted house poses before a show in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A young girl clutches a friend as she reacts to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A young girl clutches a friend as she reacts to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Visitors react next to a pig-faced character (top, R) wielding a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Visitors react next to a pig-faced character (top, R) wielding a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house encounters a guest in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house encounters a guest in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A pig-faced character wields a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A pig-faced character wields a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A guest made up to look scary in fake blood reacts to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A guest made up to look scary in fake blood reacts to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An actor dries her zombie makeup before opening at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An actor dries her zombie makeup before opening at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Various spooky character actors talk at the "13th Floor" haunted house before opening in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Various spooky character actors talk at the "13th Floor" haunted house before opening in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

