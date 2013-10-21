Haunted "13th Floor"
A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house moves through the crowd in Denver October 18, 2013. America'smore
A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house moves through the crowd in Denver October 18, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kaitlyn Jaffke, marketing and sales coordinator, walks through the "laser swamp" of the "13th Floor" hauntemore
Kaitlyn Jaffke, marketing and sales coordinator, walks through the "laser swamp" of the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rimore
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
AAn animatronic monster is ready for guests at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. more
AAn animatronic monster is ready for guests at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A group of girls react to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 20more
A group of girls react to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A zombie character at the "13th Floor" haunted house poses before a show in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERmore
A zombie character at the "13th Floor" haunted house poses before a show in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A young girl clutches a friend as she reacts to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house inmore
A young girl clutches a friend as she reacts to a live actor character at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Visitors react next to a pig-faced character (top, R) wielding a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunmore
Visitors react next to a pig-faced character (top, R) wielding a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house encounters a guest in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wmore
A character at the "13th Floor" haunted house encounters a guest in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A pig-faced character wields a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 20more
A pig-faced character wields a running chain saw at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A guest made up to look scary in fake blood reacts to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver more
A guest made up to look scary in fake blood reacts to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilkingmore
Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An actor dries her zombie makeup before opening at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 201more
An actor dries her zombie makeup before opening at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Various spooky character actors talk at the "13th Floor" haunted house before opening in Denver October 19,more
Various spooky character actors talk at the "13th Floor" haunted house before opening in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
下一个
Royal super fan
Margaret Tyler is a fan of the royal family who has gone so far as to dedicate the inside of her house as a shrine filled with royal memorabilia.
Life in Mogadishu
Street lamps now brighten some Mogadishu's battle scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene...
Goodbye NY horse carriages?
The Central Park horse and buggy ride is facing its end as animal rights groups argue that horses do not belong in a congested, urban environment.
Fresh mountain cheese
A fifth generation family produces a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese which takes a minimum of six months to mature.
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.