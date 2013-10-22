China's pollution problem
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. The severe smog continued to shroud major cities in north-east China including Changchun, with its average visibility less than 5 meters (16 feet) at 6 am Tuesday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk along a street during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk behind a road sign at a closed toll gate on a highway in Jilin city, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks across a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. The second day of heavy smog with a PM 2.5 index has forced the closure of schools and highways, exceeding 500 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday morning in downtown Harbin, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk on a bridge during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk through a square during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The 75-story high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang is seen during a smoggy day in Liaoning province October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone during a smoggy day on the square in front of Harbin's landmark San Sophia church, in Heilongjiang province October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
