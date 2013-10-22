版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 00:35 BJT

China's pollution problem

<p>A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. The severe smog continued to shroud major cities in north-east China including Changchun, with its average visibility less than 5 meters (16 feet) at 6 am Tuesday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. The severemore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. The severe smog continued to shroud major cities in north-east China including Changchun, with its average visibility less than 5 meters (16 feet) at 6 am Tuesday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 12
<p>People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, Octobmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 12
<p>People walk along a street during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk along a street during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringermore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

People walk along a street during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 12
<p>People walk behind a road sign at a closed toll gate on a highway in Jilin city, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk behind a road sign at a closed toll gate on a highway in Jilin city, Jilin province, October 22more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

People walk behind a road sign at a closed toll gate on a highway in Jilin city, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 12
<p>A woman walks across a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman walks across a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A woman walks across a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 12
<p>A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. The second day of heavy smog with a PM 2.5 index has forced the closure of schools and highways, exceeding 500 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday morning in downtown Harbin, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 20more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. The second day of heavy smog with a PM 2.5 index has forced the closure of schools and highways, exceeding 500 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday morning in downtown Harbin, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 12
<p>People walk on a bridge during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk on a bridge during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

People walk on a bridge during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 12
<p>People walk through a square during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk through a square during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

People walk through a square during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 12
<p>The 75-story high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang is seen during a smoggy day in Liaoning province October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The 75-story high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang is seen during a smoggy day in Liaoning province October more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

The 75-story high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang is seen during a smoggy day in Liaoning province October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 12
<p>People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Strimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 12
<p>A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone during a smoggy day on the square in front of Harbin's landmark San Sophia church, in Heilongjiang province October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone during a smoggy day on the square in front of Harbin's landmmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone during a smoggy day on the square in front of Harbin's landmark San Sophia church, in Heilongjiang province October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 12
<p>A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, Octobemore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Dog wedding

Dog wedding

下一个

Dog wedding

Dog wedding

Two dogs who were injured in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake are married in Chengdu, China.

2013年 10月 22日
Refighting Napoleon

Refighting Napoleon

Leipzig, Germany commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars by reenacting it with thousands of military enthusiasts.

2013年 10月 22日
Haunted

Haunted "13th Floor"

Visitors prepare to be delighted and frightened as they visit a haunted house in Denver filled with zombies, maniacs and laser swamps.

2013年 10月 21日
Royal super fan

Royal super fan

Margaret Tyler is a fan of the royal family who has gone so far as to dedicate the inside of her house as a shrine filled with royal memorabilia.

2013年 10月 18日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐