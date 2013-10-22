版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 01:25 BJT

Fighting Parkinson's

<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison takes a breather during his workout with the Rock Steady Boxing club in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison takes a breather during his workout with the Rock Steady Boxing club in Cosmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison takes a breather during his workout with the Rock Steady Boxing club in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxingmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith during his Rock Steadmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison waits for his training session in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison waits for his training session in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing semore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison waits for his training session in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (L) during his Rock Smore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula smiles after working out in the ring as Ron Addison (R) awaits his turn during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula smiles after working out in the ring as Ron Addison (R) awaits his turn durmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula smiles after working out in the ring as Ron Addison (R) awaits his turn during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (R) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (R) during his Rock Smore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (R) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula is given a drink from his daughter Ellen as he takes a break during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula is given a drink from his daughter Ellen as he takes a break during his Rocmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula is given a drink from his daughter Ellen as he takes a break during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula has his hand taped by trainer Justice Smith before going into the ring to box at his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula has his hand taped by trainer Justice Smith before going into the ring to bmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula has his hand taped by trainer Justice Smith before going into the ring to box at his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula, Deloris Nouhan (C) and Ron Addison (R) greet themselves and work on their posture as they train during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula, Deloris Nouhan (C) and Ron Addison (R) greet themselves and work on theirmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula, Deloris Nouhan (C) and Ron Addison (R) greet themselves and work on their posture as they train during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula shares a dance with his wife Vera on the occasion of his birthday during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula shares a dance with his wife Vera on the occasion of his birthday during himore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula shares a dance with his wife Vera on the occasion of his birthday during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula and Deloris Nouhan (L) share a laugh as they work out during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula and Deloris Nouhan (L) share a laugh as they work out during their Rock Stmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula and Deloris Nouhan (L) share a laugh as they work out during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patients and their trainers gather for an end of workout huddle and cheer at their Rock Steady Boxing training facility in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patients and their trainers gather for an end of workout huddle and cheer at their Rock Steady more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patients and their trainers gather for an end of workout huddle and cheer at their Rock Steady Boxing training facility in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Deloris Nouhan works out in the ring with a trainer during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Deloris Nouhan works out in the ring with a trainer during their Rock Steady Boxing clamore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Deloris Nouhan works out in the ring with a trainer during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn hits a bag during her Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn hits a bag during her Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, Californimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn hits a bag during her Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn works out with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during her Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn works out with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during her Rock Steady Boxingmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn works out with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during her Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during his Rock Stemore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 26
<p>Boxing coach Raul Franco takes Parkinson's patient Rick Deming (R) through a workout in the ring as Ron Addison (C) looks on during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Boxing coach Raul Franco takes Parkinson's patient Rick Deming (R) through a workout in the ring as Ron Addmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Boxing coach Raul Franco takes Parkinson's patient Rick Deming (R) through a workout in the ring as Ron Addison (C) looks on during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison steps out of the ring after working out during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison steps out of the ring after working out during his Rock Steady Boxing classmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison steps out of the ring after working out during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a medicine ball during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a medicine ball during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costamore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a medicine ball during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 26
<p>Boxing coach Raul Franco (R) takes Parkinson's patients Dan Catchcart (2nd R), Ron Addison and Deloris Nouhan (L) through some shadow boxing lessons during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Boxing coach Raul Franco (R) takes Parkinson's patients Dan Catchcart (2nd R), Ron Addison and Deloris Nouhmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Boxing coach Raul Franco (R) takes Parkinson's patients Dan Catchcart (2nd R), Ron Addison and Deloris Nouhan (L) through some shadow boxing lessons during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
21 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a jump rope as he trains during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a jump rope as he trains during his Rock Steady Boxing sessimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a jump rope as he trains during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patients Jerry Held (L), Jim Coppula (2nd L) and Dan Cathcart (3rd L) stretch as they begin their workout at Rock Steady Boxing in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patients Jerry Held (L), Jim Coppula (2nd L) and Dan Cathcart (3rd L) stretch as they begin themore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patients Jerry Held (L), Jim Coppula (2nd L) and Dan Cathcart (3rd L) stretch as they begin their workout at Rock Steady Boxing in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 26
<p>The words "Hit It Hard" are written on boxing gloves as Parkinson's patients takes part in their twice-weekly Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The words "Hit It Hard" are written on boxing gloves as Parkinson's patients takes part in their twice-weekmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

The words "Hit It Hard" are written on boxing gloves as Parkinson's patients takes part in their twice-weekly Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
24 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison look out from his corner in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison look out from his corner in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison look out from his corner in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
25 / 26
<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison (R) makes his way home after working out with trainer Anne Adams following their twice-weekly Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison (R) makes his way home after working out with trainer Anne Adams following more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison (R) makes his way home after working out with trainer Anne Adams following their twice-weekly Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

下一个

China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

Choking smog all but shut down one of northeastern China's largest cities, forcing schools to suspended classes, snarling traffic and closing the airport, in...

2013年 10月 23日
Dog wedding

Dog wedding

Two dogs who were injured in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake are married in Chengdu, China.

2013年 10月 22日
Refighting Napoleon

Refighting Napoleon

Leipzig, Germany commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars by reenacting it with thousands of military enthusiasts.

2013年 10月 22日
Haunted

Haunted "13th Floor"

Visitors prepare to be delighted and frightened as they visit a haunted house in Denver filled with zombies, maniacs and laser swamps.

2013年 10月 21日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐