Fighting Parkinson's

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison takes a breather during his workout with the Rock Steady Boxing club in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison waits for his training session in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula smiles after working out in the ring as Ron Addison (R) awaits his turn during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (R) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula is given a drink from his daughter Ellen as he takes a break during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula has his hand taped by trainer Justice Smith before going into the ring to box at his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula, Deloris Nouhan (C) and Ron Addison (R) greet themselves and work on their posture as they train during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula shares a dance with his wife Vera on the occasion of his birthday during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patients Jim Coppula and Deloris Nouhan (L) share a laugh as they work out during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patients and their trainers gather for an end of workout huddle and cheer at their Rock Steady Boxing training facility in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Deloris Nouhan works out in the ring with a trainer during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn hits a bag during her Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ronnie Vaughn works out with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during her Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out in the ring with boxing coach Raul Franco (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Boxing coach Raul Franco takes Parkinson's patient Rick Deming (R) through a workout in the ring as Ron Addison (C) looks on during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison steps out of the ring after working out during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a medicine ball during his Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Boxing coach Raul Franco (R) takes Parkinson's patients Dan Catchcart (2nd R), Ron Addison and Deloris Nouhan (L) through some shadow boxing lessons during their Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a jump rope as he trains during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patients Jerry Held (L), Jim Coppula (2nd L) and Dan Cathcart (3rd L) stretch as they begin their workout at Rock Steady Boxing in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The words "Hit It Hard" are written on boxing gloves as Parkinson's patients takes part in their twice-weekly Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison look out from his corner in the ring during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison (R) makes his way home after working out with trainer Anne Adams following their twice-weekly Rock Steady Boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
