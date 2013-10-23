Building Venice's gondolas
Lorenzo Della Toffola works on a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building methods for the floating city's most recognizable symbol. Each steered by a lone gondolier in a striped shirt and straw hat, the slender luxury vehicles offer a romantic setting for a serene cruise and, not uncommonly, a proposal of marriage. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A hammer hangs on the frame of a new gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A worker cleans a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gondolier removes his items from a gondola before it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Workers carry a gondola for maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A worker cleans a gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A worker prepares a gondola as it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Part of a gondola is seen at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The hats of Venetian gondoliers hang on a wall outside San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
