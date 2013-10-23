版本:
Building Venice's gondolas

<p>Lorenzo Della Toffola works on a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building methods for the floating city's most recognizable symbol. Each steered by a lone gondolier in a striped shirt and straw hat, the slender luxury vehicles offer a romantic setting for a serene cruise and, not uncommonly, a proposal of marriage. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2013年 10月 23日

Lorenzo Della Toffola works on a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building methods for the floating city's most recognizable symbol. Each steered by a lone gondolier in a striped shirt and straw hat, the slender luxury vehicles offer a romantic setting for a serene cruise and, not uncommonly, a proposal of marriage. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A gondolier holds an oar of his gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (</p>

A gondolier holds an oar of his gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A hammer hangs on the frame of a new gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A hammer hangs on the frame of a new gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A worker cleans a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A worker cleans a gondola in the San Trovaso boatyard known as a "squero" in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A gondolier removes his items from a gondola before it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A gondolier removes his items from a gondola before it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Workers carry a gondola for maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Workers carry a gondola for maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A worker cleans a gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A worker cleans a gondola at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A worker prepares a gondola as it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A worker prepares a gondola as it undergoes maintenance at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Part of a gondola is seen at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Part of a gondola is seen at the San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A gondolier rows in a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>The hats of Venetian gondoliers hang on a wall outside San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The hats of Venetian gondoliers hang on a wall outside San Trovaso boatyard, also known as a "squero", in Venice October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

