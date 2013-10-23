Royal christening
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St Jamesmore
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cmore
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cmore
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St Jamesmore
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cmore
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with their son Prince Geormore
Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with their son Prince George for his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERSmore
Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Charles (L) arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London Ocmore
Britain's Prince Charles (L) arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London Octobmore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London Octobermore
Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERSmore
Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Royal fan William Wallace poses in front of St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in Lomore
Royal fan William Wallace poses in front of St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, more
A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, more
A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Royal fans wait outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 201more
Royal fans wait outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
下一个
Building Venice's gondolas
The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building...
Zero gravity
As space film "Gravity" captures the imagination of audiences, here's a look at astronauts in zero gravity.
Fighting Parkinson's
Parkinson's patients participate in the Rock Steady Boxing program in Costa Mesa, California.
China's pollution problem
Choking smog all but shut down one of northeastern China's largest cities, forcing schools to suspended classes, snarling traffic and closing the airport, in...
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.