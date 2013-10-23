Returning salmon to the rivers
Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction program kicked-off in 1998. The program is aimed at stabilizing the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. REUTERS/David W Cerny
