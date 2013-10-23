版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 23:25 BJT

Returning salmon to the rivers

<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction program kicked-off in 1998. The program is aimed at stabilizing the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the vimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction program kicked-off in 1998. The program is aimed at stabilizing the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
1 / 14
<p>A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
2 / 14
<p>A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
3 / 14
<p>Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice Octobmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
4 / 14
<p>A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
5 / 14
<p>Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
6 / 14
<p>Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
7 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
8 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
9 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
10 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrimore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
11 / 14
<p>A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
12 / 14
<p>A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice Ocmore

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
13 / 14
<p>A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. more

2013年 10月 23日 星期三

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Royal christening

Royal christening

下一个

Royal christening

Royal christening

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold a private christening for their son, Prince George.

2013年 10月 23日
Building Venice's gondolas

Building Venice's gondolas

The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building...

2013年 10月 23日
Zero gravity

Zero gravity

As space film "Gravity" captures the imagination of audiences, here's a look at astronauts in zero gravity.

2013年 10月 23日
Fighting Parkinson's

Fighting Parkinson's

Parkinson's patients participate in the Rock Steady Boxing program in Costa Mesa, California.

2013年 10月 23日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐