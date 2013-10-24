Inside an East German bunker
Thomas Krueger, dressed as NVA major, speaks to participants of the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. The museum is a former East German bunker, built in the 1970s to shelter the district's command unit in an emergency. The 3,600-square-meter bunker now offers visitors the chance to stay there overnight as part of a historical "reality experience". Depending on the size of their group, guests can pay 109 euros each for a 16-hour stay, during which they wear National People's Army (NVA) uniform and are treated as former East German soldiers for a night. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A flag of the former DDR (abbreviation of former East Germany) is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Thomas Krueger dressed as NVA major talks to his guests at their arrival for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Guests dressed as NVA (Nationale Volksarmee) soldiers arrive for their event night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
65 year-old Hans-Georg Tiede presents his original identity mark of the former DDR at his arrival for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Family Hoppmann poses in the sleeping room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The former NVA identity card of Hans-Georg Tiede before the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Headphones and a NVA helmet are seen on a styrofoam head at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man eats during a "reality event" at the "Bunker-Museum" in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The telephone exchange room is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
37 year-old Andrea Friebe, who works as fitness coach, dressed in a NVA soldier uniform, poses during her 'reality event' at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A dummy sits at a table with typewriters at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A couple dressed as NVA soldiers look at photos at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Marco, dressed as NVA officer, inspects the bunker during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An overall against chemical weapons is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Participants dressed as NVA soldiers look at weapons during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A paper with text written on it that reads "Dear friends of the bunker. We are happy that you are here tonight" is seen during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Glass tubes to control the contamination of the chemical poison Sarin is seen at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Members of the Hoppmann family wear gas masks during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A photo of former DDR (abbreviation of former East Germany) leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Trabant car is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Woman dressed in NVA soldier uniforms prepare the dinner during the 'reality event' for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Thomas Krueger, dressed as NVA major, waits for participants for an appeal during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man dressed as NVA officer watches over people during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man dressed as a NVA soldier stands guard during his 'reality event' for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man dressed as NVA major talks to the participants of the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
65 year-old Hans-Georg Tiede wears a gas mask during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Thomas Krueger dressed as a NVA major waits outside the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Participants of the 'reality event' one night sleep in a room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An entrance with a sign that reads "Entry only NVA" is pictured at the "Bunker-Museum" in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
37-year-old Andrea Friebe (L), who works as a fitness coach, guides her group during morning exercises after their night at the "Bunker-Museum" in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Marco, dressed as a NVA officer, opens the door to the "Bunker-Museum" in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
