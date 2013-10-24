Insects on the menu
French chef Elie Daviron poses in front of his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. 'Le Fesmore
French chef Elie Daviron poses in front of his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. 'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its menu. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French chef Elie Daviron prepares aperitif dishes with grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages importedmore
French chef Elie Daviron prepares aperitif dishes with grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, before serving them at his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, are seen in a bowl before being cooked more
Grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, are seen in a bowl before being cooked and served as aperitif dishes at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The menu which offers aperitif dishes with insects is seen at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris Octobemore
The menu which offers aperitif dishes with insects is seen at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French chef Elie Daviron displays a giant water scorpion (scorpion d'eau), salted and sealed in packages immore
French chef Elie Daviron displays a giant water scorpion (scorpion d'eau), salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, before serving them as aperitif dishes at his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A journalist tastes a grasshopper, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, at the restaurant more
A journalist tastes a grasshopper, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French chef Elie Daviron prepares aperitif dishes with grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages importedmore
French chef Elie Daviron prepares aperitif dishes with grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, before serving them at his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An aperitif dish with beetles, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, is seen at the restaurmore
An aperitif dish with beetles, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, is seen at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A journalist tastes aperitif dishes with insects, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, at more
A journalist tastes aperitif dishes with insects, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
下一个
Inside an East German bunker
A former East German bunker is now a museum where visitors can stay overnight as part of a historical "reality experience."
Returning salmon to the rivers
Volunteers and fisherman work to reintroduce salmon to the rivers of the Czech Republic after a 50 year absence caused by massive pollution from the communist...
Royal christening
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold a private christening for their son, Prince George.
Building Venice's gondolas
The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building...
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.