Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues
The logo of Winter Olympics in Sarajevo is seen on a tower near Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsleigh and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying objects are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsleigh and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. The clock is now ticking towards the 2014 Winter Olympics, with October 29 marking 100 days to the opening of the Games in the Russian city of Sochi. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics shrouded in mist on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Olympic Rings are seen on the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the spectator stands at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen through broken windows on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of a disused and ruined hotel for competitors of Winter Olympics Sarajevo on Mount Igman near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Olympic snowflake logo is seen on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A dog walks past the Olympic snowflake logo on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused stairs leading to the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A picture of "Vucko", the official mascot of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, is seen at Zetra hall, the venue for figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk past the logo of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo painted on the streets in central Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
