版本:
中国

Still lifes from Sandy

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be returned to nature, initiated on February 2013 a voluntary $400 million buyback program for some 418 homes in the low-lying neighborhood situated between salt marshes and the Atlantic...more

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be returned to nature, initiated on February 2013 a voluntary $400 million buyback program for some 418 homes in the low-lying neighborhood situated between salt marshes and the Atlantic Ocean that was devastated by surging floodwaters in the historic October 29, 2012 hurricane. As demolition begins, homes in Oakwood beach now lay mostly vacant and abandoned as the modest ocean-side neighborhood which now resembles a ghost town is set to all but disappear. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A tyre swing hangs from a tree where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A tyre swing hangs from a tree where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A vehicle abandoned and destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sits in a yard overgrown with weeds and brush in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A vehicle abandoned and destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sits in a yard overgrown with weeds and brush in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An abandoned home destroyed Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An abandoned home destroyed Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A view of tattered notices posted on the front door of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A view of tattered notices posted on the front door of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is enveloped in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is enveloped in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

The remains of a swimming pool sits next to where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

The remains of a swimming pool sits next to where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Homes destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sit vacant in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Homes destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sit vacant in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Weeds and brush overtake a property destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Weeds and brush overtake a property destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A ship's wheel decoration stands in the overgrown yard of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar )

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A ship's wheel decoration stands in the overgrown yard of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar )

Close
10 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A "No Trespassing" sign sits where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A "No Trespassing" sign sits where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A tattered U.S. flag hangs from the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A tattered U.S. flag hangs from the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An overgrown walkway leads to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An overgrown walkway leads to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Tape still hangs on a window inside a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Tape still hangs on a window inside a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A dumpster sits behind a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy that was being emptied in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A dumpster sits behind a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy that was being emptied in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A U.S. flag hangs on a piece of fencing where a house once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A U.S. flag hangs on a piece of fencing where a house once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A U.S. flag hangs in the overgrown side yard of a vacant home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A U.S. flag hangs in the overgrown side yard of a vacant home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

The entrance to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is covered in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

The entrance to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is covered in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Items scattered by Superstorm Sandy sit amid the overgrowth of a vacant and destroyed home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Items scattered by Superstorm Sandy sit amid the overgrowth of a vacant and destroyed home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Heavy equipment works on the demolition of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Heavy equipment works on the demolition of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A boarded window on the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A boarded window on the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 23
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Marsh grass grows high in the Superstorm Sandy ravaged Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Marsh grass grows high in the Superstorm Sandy ravaged Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 23

Still lifes from Sandy

Still lifes from Sandy 分享
重新播放
下一个

Fracking fears in South Africa

Fracking fears in South Africa
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »