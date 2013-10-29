版本:
中国

Urban Shield 2013

Members of the University of California Berkely Police Department secure the scene during an elementary school shooter scenario at Urban Shield 2013, in Castro Valley, California, October 26, 2013. Urban Shield 2013 is a planned training exercise involving local, national, and international first responder agencies that runs continuously for 48 hours and presents a variety of scenarios which will challenge the teams' ability to perform in varying conditions within both mentally and physically demanding environments. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A member of a paramedic team aids a participant playing a shooting victim during an elementary school shooter scenario at Urban Shield 2013, in Castro Valley, California, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Participants act as victims as members of the University of California Berkeley Police Department secure the scene during an elementary school shooter scenario at Urban Shield 2013, in Castro Valley, California, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the University of California Berkeley Police Department secure a classroom during an elementary school shooter scenario at Urban Shield 2013, in Castro Valley, California, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Tactical Team rescue a participant acting as a hostage as they secure an airplane during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armoured vehicle carrying members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Tactical Team secure an airplane during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A member of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Tactical Team secures a FedEx truck during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of Brazil's Coordenadoria de Recursos Especiais (CORE) police unit secure an aircraft during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Tactical Team rescue a participant acting as a hostage as they run by another participant acting as a dead suicide bomber during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A participant acting as a suicide bomber triggers a simulated explosive as members of Brazil's Coordenadoria de Recursos Especiais (CORE) police unit intervene during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of Brazil's Coordenadoria de Recursos Especiais (CORE) police unit secure an aircraft during an aircraft interdiction scenario at the Oakland International Airport at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A member of the San Jose Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team conducts a simulated high-angle rescue on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the San Leandro Police Department SWAT Team move towards the scene of a simulated terrorist attack on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the Redwood City Police Department SWAT Team secure the scene during an elementary school shooter scenario at Urban Shield 2013, in Castro Valley, California, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A member of the San Leandro Police Department SWAT Team provides cover to an amputated mannequin simulating a wounded police officer at the scene of a simulated terrorist attack on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The Texas Travis County Sherrif's Office SWAT Team prepare a plan to secure a simulated barricade terrorist at a hospital scenario at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. Urban Shield 2013 is a planned training exercise involving local, national, and international first responder agencies that runs continuously for 48 hours and presents a variety of scenarios which will challenge the teams' ability to perform in varying conditions within both mentally and physically demanding environments. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Members of the Alameda County Sherrif's Office SWAT Team run to secure an Amtrak train during a simulated Amtrak linear assault at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. Urban Shield 2013 is a planned training exercise involving local, national, and international first responder agencies that runs continuously for 48 hours and presents a variety of scenarios which will challenge the teams' ability to perform in varying conditions within both mentally and physically demanding environments. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

A firefighter with the Sunnyvale Fire Department uses an instrument to check radiation levels on a participant acting as a suspect at the scene of a simulated mail truck hijacking on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. Urban Shield 2013 is a planned training exercise involving local, national, and international first responder agencies that runs continuously for 48 hours and presents a variety of scenarios which will challenge the teams' ability to perform in varying conditions within both mentally and physically demanding environments. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Urban Shield 2013

