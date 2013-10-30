Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer enjoys a taco for lunch while standing next to his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced, ten years ago. The maintenance that has been done on the now 46-year-old Beetle is basic and few of the car's parts are original. The engine, which Almaguer starts by short-circuiting two wires under the hood, comes from a more modern VW Sedan. The wheels and seats are from another Volkswagen model and instead of a gear-stick Almaguer uses a plastic bathroom pipe. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a bolt lock to close the door of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Cutlery and a plastic cup are stored in the ceiling of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A salt-shaker, a bottle of hot sauce and a container of coffee is stored in the door of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer shows the gear knob from his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer connects two cables to start the engine of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A saw is stored in the roof of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The engine of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer arranges some of his belongings, which he stores under the hood of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sleeps in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer is reflected in the wing mirror of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as he drives in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The steering wheel, speedometer and fuel gauge are seen as 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Putty covers the gap where the car radio used to be, on the dashboard of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Two clothes-pegs hold the cables for the car's tail lights in place, in 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a piece of plastic bathroom pipe to shift gears as he drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A front indicator light on 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
