版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 30日 星期三 22:25 BJT

Home Sweet Beetle

<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer enjoys a taco for lunch while standing next to his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced, ten years ago. The maintenance that has been done on the now 46-year-old Beetle is basic and few of the car's parts are original. The engine, which Almaguer starts by short-circuiting two wires under the hood, comes from a more modern VW Sedan. The wheels and seats are from another Volkswagen model and instead of a gear-stick Almaguer uses a plastic bathroom pipe. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer enjoys a taco for lunch while standing next to his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apomore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer enjoys a taco for lunch while standing next to his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced, ten years ago. The maintenance that has been done on the now 46-year-old Beetle is basic and few of the car's parts are original. The engine, which Almaguer starts by short-circuiting two wires under the hood, comes from a more modern VW Sedan. The wheels and seats are from another Volkswagen model and instead of a gear-stick Almaguer uses a plastic bathroom pipe. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
1 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey Septmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
2 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey Septmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
3 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a bolt lock to close the door of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a bolt lock to close the door of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on tmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a bolt lock to close the door of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
4 / 19
<p>Cutlery and a plastic cup are stored in the ceiling of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Cutlery and a plastic cup are stored in the ceiling of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle more

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Cutlery and a plastic cup are stored in the ceiling of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
5 / 19
<p>A salt-shaker, a bottle of hot sauce and a container of coffee is stored in the door of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A salt-shaker, a bottle of hot sauce and a container of coffee is stored in the door of 83-year-old Oscar Amore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A salt-shaker, a bottle of hot sauce and a container of coffee is stored in the door of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
6 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer shows the gear knob from his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer shows the gear knob from his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts more

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer shows the gear knob from his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
7 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer connects two cables to start the engine of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer connects two cables to start the engine of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodacamore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer connects two cables to start the engine of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
8 / 19
<p>A saw is stored in the roof of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A saw is stored in the roof of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskimore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A saw is stored in the roof of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
9 / 19
<p>The engine of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

The engine of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Momore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The engine of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
10 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer arranges some of his belongings, which he stores under the hood of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer arranges some of his belongings, which he stores under the hood of his 1967 Volkmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer arranges some of his belongings, which he stores under the hood of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
11 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey Septmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
12 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sleeps in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sleeps in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey Semore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sleeps in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
13 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer is reflected in the wing mirror of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as he drives in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer is reflected in the wing mirror of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as he drives in Apmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer is reflected in the wing mirror of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as he drives in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
14 / 19
<p>The steering wheel, speedometer and fuel gauge are seen as 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

The steering wheel, speedometer and fuel gauge are seen as 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives his 1967 Volksmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The steering wheel, speedometer and fuel gauge are seen as 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
15 / 19
<p>Putty covers the gap where the car radio used to be, on the dashboard of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Putty covers the gap where the car radio used to be, on the dashboard of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 more

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Putty covers the gap where the car radio used to be, on the dashboard of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
16 / 19
<p>Two clothes-pegs hold the cables for the car's tail lights in place, in 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Two clothes-pegs hold the cables for the car's tail lights in place, in 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Vmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Two clothes-pegs hold the cables for the car's tail lights in place, in 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
17 / 19
<p>83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a piece of plastic bathroom pipe to shift gears as he drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a piece of plastic bathroom pipe to shift gears as he drives his 1967 Volksmore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a piece of plastic bathroom pipe to shift gears as he drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
18 / 19
<p>A front indicator light on 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A front indicator light on 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the oumore

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A front indicator light on 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
A new life with 250 euros

A new life with 250 euros

下一个

A new life with 250 euros

A new life with 250 euros

In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...

2013年 10月 30日
Urban Shield 2013

Urban Shield 2013

Urban Shield is a training exercise which presents a variety of scenarios, from school shootings to plane hijackings, in order to challenge first responders'...

2013年 10月 30日
Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect and war.

2013年 10月 29日
Still lifes from Sandy

Still lifes from Sandy

A look at moments frozen in time by the destruction of last year's Superstorm Sandy.

2013年 10月 29日

精选图集

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐