Oil drilling by hand
Ko Min, 26 manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township omore
Ko Min, 26 manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. Everyday Ko Min makes around $30 extracting crude oil from three small wells after he bought rights to use them for close to $1000 from a farmer who owns the land. In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich with natural resources, people from poor communities find ways to supplement their income by exploiting such resources often using primitive and dangerous methods. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man operates basic machinery to extract crude oil from a well in the Minhla township of the Magwe districmore
A man operates basic machinery to extract crude oil from a well in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man operates basic machinery to extract oil from a well in the Minhla township of the Magwe district Octomore
A man operates basic machinery to extract oil from a well in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ko Min, 26, manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township more
Ko Min, 26, manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ko Min, 26, manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township more
Ko Min, 26, manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman (L) manually extracts oil from a small well as girls chat at an oil field in the Minhla township ofmore
A woman (L) manually extracts oil from a small well as girls chat at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ko Min, 26, receives money after selling crude oil extracted from one of three 300 feet deep wells he worksmore
Ko Min, 26, receives money after selling crude oil extracted from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait to sell their crude oil to buyers at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district more
People wait to sell their crude oil to buyers at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reads a book and listens to music as he operates primitive machinery to extract crude oil in the Minhmore
A man reads a book and listens to music as he operates primitive machinery to extract crude oil in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman walks through the mud of an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013more
A woman walks through the mud of an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carries a canister of clean water through the mud of an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magmore
A woman carries a canister of clean water through the mud of an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A baby is fed plain rice at a family tent at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district Octomore
A baby is fed plain rice at a family tent at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.
A new life with 250 euros
In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...
Urban Shield 2013
Urban Shield is a training exercise which presents a variety of scenarios, from school shootings to plane hijackings, in order to challenge first responders'...
Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues
Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect and war.
精选图集
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.