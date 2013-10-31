版本:
Most powerful people

<p>1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>2: U.S. President Barack Obama is second. REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

<p>3: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>5: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>6: Bill Gates. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>7: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>8: Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency</p>

<p>9: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>10: Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>11: British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>12: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>13: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>14: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool</p>

<p>15: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>16: ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>17: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>17: Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>18: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>19: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>20: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>21: Chief of India's ruling congress party Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>22: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>23: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/khamenei.ir</p>

<p>24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>25: General Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

