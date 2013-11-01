版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 21:30 BJT

Halloween around the world

<p>Tom Coffey dresses as a character from the movie "Gravity" at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Tom Coffey dresses as a character from the movie "Gravity" at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnavalmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Tom Coffey dresses as a character from the movie "Gravity" at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 30
<p>Matthew Hutchison dresses as the Obamacare website as he participates in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Matthew Hutchison dresses as the Obamacare website as he participates in the West Hollywood Halloween Costumore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Matthew Hutchison dresses as the Obamacare website as he participates in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 30
<p>Travis Scott, dressed as Walter White from AMC drama series "Breaking Bad", and Toni Buison pose during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Travis Scott, dressed as Walter White from AMC drama series "Breaking Bad", and Toni Buison pose during themore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Travis Scott, dressed as Walter White from AMC drama series "Breaking Bad", and Toni Buison pose during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 30
<p>People wearing costumes ride a pickup truck on the pier during Halloween in Santa Monica, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

People wearing costumes ride a pickup truck on the pier during Halloween in Santa Monica, California Octobemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

People wearing costumes ride a pickup truck on the pier during Halloween in Santa Monica, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 30
<p>A participant marches in the annual Halloween parade in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A participant marches in the annual Halloween parade in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A participant marches in the annual Halloween parade in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 30
<p>A man dressed an ice queen smokes a cigarette during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A man dressed an ice queen smokes a cigarette during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which amore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A man dressed an ice queen smokes a cigarette during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
6 / 30
<p>A man in a ballerina costume dances in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man in a ballerina costume dances in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A man in a ballerina costume dances in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 30
<p>Girls in costume pose together for pictures in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Girls in costume pose together for pictures in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013.more

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Girls in costume pose together for pictures in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 30
<p>A family walks along Venice Boardwalk in their Halloween costumes in Venice, Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A family walks along Venice Boardwalk in their Halloween costumes in Venice, Los Angeles, California Octobemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A family walks along Venice Boardwalk in their Halloween costumes in Venice, Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>A group of men in zombie costumes participate in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A group of men in zombie costumes participate in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attramore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A group of men in zombie costumes participate in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
10 / 30
<p>People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie crawl during Halloween in Santa Monica, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie crawl during Halloween in Santa Monica, California Octobmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie crawl during Halloween in Santa Monica, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman who drew part of a face on her cheek, stands among the crowd at a costume party to celebrate Halloween in Wuhan, Hubei province October 31, 2013. Picture taken October 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman who drew part of a face on her cheek, stands among the crowd at a costume party to celebrate Hallowmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A woman who drew part of a face on her cheek, stands among the crowd at a costume party to celebrate Halloween in Wuhan, Hubei province October 31, 2013. Picture taken October 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
12 / 30
<p>Participants wearing costumes and make-up as zombies march during a Halloween event to promote the U.S. TV series "The Walking Dead" at Tokyo Tower October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Participants wearing costumes and make-up as zombies march during a Halloween event to promote the U.S. TV more

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Participants wearing costumes and make-up as zombies march during a Halloween event to promote the U.S. TV series "The Walking Dead" at Tokyo Tower October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 30
<p>Pamir, a six-year-old Tien Shan White Claw bear, sniffs a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Pamir, a six-year-old Tien Shan White Claw bear, sniffs a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the Royemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Pamir, a six-year-old Tien Shan White Claw bear, sniffs a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 30
<p>A costumed character referred to as the 'Headless Horseman' is seen at the start of the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25, 2013. Sleepy Hollow, located on the eastern bank of the Hudson River about 30 miles (48 km) north of Midtown Manhattan, is best known to many through American author Washington Irving's story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A costumed character referred to as the 'Headless Horseman' is seen at the start of the haunted trail knownmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A costumed character referred to as the 'Headless Horseman' is seen at the start of the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25, 2013. Sleepy Hollow, located on the eastern bank of the Hudson River about 30 miles (48 km) north of Midtown Manhattan, is best known to many through American author Washington Irving's story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 30
<p>Skulls are embedded into a tree on a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Skulls are embedded into a tree on a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the hmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Skulls are embedded into a tree on a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 30
<p>A couple dressed in wedding costumes kiss as they ride a motorcycle made to look like a car during the "Moto Halloween Party 2013" in Cali October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A couple dressed in wedding costumes kiss as they ride a motorcycle made to look like a car during the "Motmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A couple dressed in wedding costumes kiss as they ride a motorcycle made to look like a car during the "Moto Halloween Party 2013" in Cali October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
17 / 30
<p>A couple dressed for Halloween ride the escalator into a subway station in Somerville, Massachusetts October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A couple dressed for Halloween ride the escalator into a subway station in Somerville, Massachusetts Octobemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A couple dressed for Halloween ride the escalator into a subway station in Somerville, Massachusetts October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 30
<p>An actress in a "good witch" costume walks around ahead of a Halloween reception for children on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

An actress in a "good witch" costume walks around ahead of a Halloween reception for children on the South more

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

An actress in a "good witch" costume walks around ahead of a Halloween reception for children on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 30
<p>Stephen Hook wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Hook wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA freemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Stephen Hook wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>President Barack Obama (3rd L) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) give Halloween treats to visiting children at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. The first family gave a butter cookie shaped like the White House, a box of M&amp;M's with the presidential seal on the box, and a handful of dried fruit in each bag. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama (3rd L) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) give Halloween treats to visiting chilmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

President Barack Obama (3rd L) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) give Halloween treats to visiting children at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. The first family gave a butter cookie shaped like the White House, a box of M&M's with the presidential seal on the box, and a handful of dried fruit in each bag. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
21 / 30
<p>A player of Dracula Old Boys controls the ball between players of Harlequins Bucharest during their demonstration rugby match "Halloween Horror" in Bucharest October 31, 2013. After the fall of Romania's communist regime in 1989, celebrating Halloween is becoming more and more popular in "Dracula's country". REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A player of Dracula Old Boys controls the ball between players of Harlequins Bucharest during their demonstmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A player of Dracula Old Boys controls the ball between players of Harlequins Bucharest during their demonstration rugby match "Halloween Horror" in Bucharest October 31, 2013. After the fall of Romania's communist regime in 1989, celebrating Halloween is becoming more and more popular in "Dracula's country". REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
22 / 30
<p>Project manager Yvonne Nagel helps an other performer to adjust his mask while getting ready in the dressing room at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Project manager Yvonne Nagel helps an other performer to adjust his mask while getting ready in the dressinmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Project manager Yvonne Nagel helps an other performer to adjust his mask while getting ready in the dressing room at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
23 / 30
<p>Project manager Yvonne Nagel poses for a photo as she performs at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25, 2013. Nagel, 38, will perform this year as the character 'Amanda Young' from the 'Saw' horror film series for the "Halloween Horror Party 2013" at Movie Park Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Project manager Yvonne Nagel poses for a photo as she performs at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25,more

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Project manager Yvonne Nagel poses for a photo as she performs at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25, 2013. Nagel, 38, will perform this year as the character 'Amanda Young' from the 'Saw' horror film series for the "Halloween Horror Party 2013" at Movie Park Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
24 / 30
<p>Ritsuto Higa, an 8-year-old participant, has his face painted for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Ritsuto Higa, an 8-year-old participant, has his face painted for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of more

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Ritsuto Higa, an 8-year-old participant, has his face painted for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
25 / 30
<p>Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013more

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
26 / 30
<p>David Nickerson, 28, competes dressed as artist Bob Ross, during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Nickerson, 28, competes dressed as artist Bob Ross, during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

David Nickerson, 28, competes dressed as artist Bob Ross, during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilkingmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 30
<p>A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rmore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
29 / 30
<p>A performer in "The Walking Dead" haunted house poses during the "Halloween Horror Party 2013" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A performer in "The Walking Dead" haunted house poses during the "Halloween Horror Party 2013" at the Moviemore

2013年 11月 1日 星期五

A performer in "The Walking Dead" haunted house poses during the "Halloween Horror Party 2013" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Gay wedding in Oklahoma

Gay wedding in Oklahoma

下一个

Gay wedding in Oklahoma

Gay wedding in Oklahoma

A same-sex couple exchanges marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned by receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a...

2013年 11月 1日
The Uighurs of China

The Uighurs of China

Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.

2013年 11月 1日
Oil drilling by hand

Oil drilling by hand

In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich in resources, people from poor communities try to supplement their income by exploiting such resources as oil, often...

2013年 10月 31日
Home Sweet Beetle

Home Sweet Beetle

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.

2013年 10月 30日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐