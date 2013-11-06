版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 05:00 BJT

Inside Twitter

<p>A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 15
<p>Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California Octobmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 15
<p>Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 15
<p>A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Romore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 15
<p>A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 15
<p>Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 15
<p>Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 15
<p>A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 15
<p>Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California Octobemore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 15
<p>A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California Octmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 15
<p>Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. Rmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 15
<p>Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 15
<p>Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Romore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 15
<p>The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

下一个

Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

2013年 11月 5日
The invisible man

The invisible man

Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.

2013年 11月 5日
Shooting at LAX

Shooting at LAX

The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.

2013年 11月 2日
Transgender beauty pageant

Transgender beauty pageant

Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.

2013年 11月 2日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐