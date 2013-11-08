Pushkar camel fair
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many inmore
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERSmore
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERSmore
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Camel traders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUmore
Camel traders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERmore
A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Herd of camels walk at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Strinmore
Herd of camels walk at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Camel traders rest at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad more
Camel traders rest at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, more
Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
下一个
Working at a food bank
Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and two of her children are taking an eight week course at the New Hampshire Food Bank for the unemployed and the...
Inside Twitter
A tour inside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
The invisible man
Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.
精选图集
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.