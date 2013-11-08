版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 9日 星期六 05:10 BJT

Pushkar camel fair

<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many inmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 8
<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 8
<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 8
<p>Camel traders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Camel traders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Camel traders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 8
<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 8
<p>Herd of camels walk at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Herd of camels walk at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Strinmore

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Herd of camels walk at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 8
<p>Camel traders rest at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Camel traders rest at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Camel traders rest at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 8
<p>Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, more

2013年 11月 9日 星期六

Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Working at a food bank

Working at a food bank

下一个

Working at a food bank

Working at a food bank

Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and two of her children are taking an eight week course at the New Hampshire Food Bank for the unemployed and the...

2013年 11月 8日
Inside Twitter

Inside Twitter

A tour inside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

2013年 11月 7日
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

2013年 11月 5日
The invisible man

The invisible man

Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.

2013年 11月 5日

精选图集

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐