版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 13日 星期三 02:55 BJT

One World Trade Center

<p>A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to bemore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 20
<p>New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Limore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
3 / 20
<p>A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 20
<p>Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 20
<p>New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 20
<p>Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Tradmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
<p>The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters</p>

The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

Close
8 / 20
<p>Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane liftmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New Yomore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 20
<p>An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is liftmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
<p>People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan anmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
12 / 20
<p>The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
13 / 20
<p>The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm inmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 20
<p>One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) hadmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 20
<p>One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. Rmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
<p>One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He</p>

One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One Worldmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
19 / 20
<p>A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Tmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Madrid on strike

Madrid on strike

下一个

Madrid on strike

Madrid on strike

Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.

2013年 11月 12日
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Remembrance ceremonies around the world.

2013年 11月 12日
Radio Israel

Radio Israel

The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based station that started broadcasting in 1950, and Galgalatz, a popular music station marking its...

2013年 11月 12日
Assad attacks Aleppo

Assad attacks Aleppo

Syrian forces attack a strategic rebel military base near Aleppo.

2013年 11月 12日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐