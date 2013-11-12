One World Trade Center
A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to bemore
A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013.
New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Limore
A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a more
A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skmore
Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013.
New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Tradmore
Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTmore
The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters
Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane liftmore
Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New Yomore
A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is liftmore
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan anmore
People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm inmore
The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTEmore
One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) hadmore
Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. Rmore
One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013more
One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He
A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One Worldmore
A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Tmore
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
