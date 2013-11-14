Sex, lives and political wives
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at Cmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said he was receiving professional help for drinking problems, but gave no hint he might step down. In a brief statement to the Toronto media, Ford also apologized for using obscene language earlier in the day when he denied allegations that he had sexually propositioned a female aide. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Then New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New Yormore
Then New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall Spitzer at his office in more
Then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall Spitzer at his office in New York, March 10, 2008. Spitzer apologized to his family for a "private matter" but made no reference to a New York Times report that he may have been linked to a prostitution ring. "I am disappointed that I failed to live up to the standard that I expect of myself. I must now dedicate some time to regain the trust of my family," Spitzer told a packed room of reporters in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Then Republican Idaho Senator Larry Craig (L) announces in Boise, Idaho September 1, 2007 that he will resimore
Then Republican Idaho Senator Larry Craig (L) announces in Boise, Idaho September 1, 2007 that he will resign from his seat in the U.S. Senate effective September 30. Craig's wife Suzanne (R) and Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter (center/rear) look on. Craig was embroiled in a sex scandal. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Then first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to then President Clinton as he delivered his strongest more
Then first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to then President Clinton as he delivered his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee
