Reversing amateur plastic surgery
Venezuelan Maria Carolina Parejo (R) talks with friends a day before undergoing surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patients wait to be treated in the office of Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik in Caracas, October 8, 2013. Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik performs various procedures, including operations on patients who have previously had illegal or amateur injections of liquid silicone into their buttocks in order to enhance them. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patients react as Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik uses a photo on his mobile phone to explain how the surgery would be to remove liquid silicone, which they had paid to be injected into their buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik explains to patient Keiser Cuello how the surgery would be to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. The reverse operation that Slobodianik carries out costs approximately $8,200 and takes between two and three hours depending on how much fluid the patient has in the area. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Blanca Castellano shows Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik (unseen) the deformation caused by the liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her lips for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl plays with silicone breast implants as her mother waits to be examined by a plastic surgeon about liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into their buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik examines three patients who had paid to have liquid silicone injected into their buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik examines a patient who had paid to have liquid silicone injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan Maria Carolina Parejo tries on a body corset before undergoing surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons in Caracas, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik looks at the x-rays of patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, before surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. Plastic surgery is common in Venezuela, where many women from all walks of life undergo procedures to nip, tuck or boost different parts of their bodies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik looks at the x-rays of patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, before a surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan Maria Carolina Parejo stands in front of a friend as she prepares to undergo surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik plans the incisions on a patient before surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik plans the incisions on patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, before surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A doctor prepares patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, for surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan Maria Carolina Parejo is wheeled by a nurse into an operating room to undergo surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A doctor prepares patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, for surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A surgeon holds up a ball of liquid silicone removed from a patient who had paid to have it injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Surgeons remove from patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, damaged tissue and liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damaged tissue and pockets of liquid silicone lie on a surgeon's table after being removed from patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, who had paid to have the silicone injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A nurse cleans patient Maria Carolina Parejo after surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Yamilet Gonzalez (red blouse) is accompanied by her daughter as she undergoes a medical examination days after surgeons removed liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, recovers a day after surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to have injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, poses in her doctor's office while recovering from surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Doctors put a body corset on patient Maria Carolina Parejo after surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, smiles in her doctor's office while recovering from surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan Evelin De Aguilar, 30, buys breakfast at a bakery while recovering from surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, recovers at home from surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patient Evelin De Aguilar, 30, walks her dogs while recovering from surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
